Paclitaxel: How Leading Players Are Decoding The Impact Of Coronavirus On Paclitaxel Industry?

“

According to Our Research Analyst, the global paclitaxel market was valued at 78.77 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 161.66 Million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2025.

Paclitaxel is a mitotic inhibitor used in Cancer chemotherapy; Paclitaxel was discovered in 1962 as a result of a U.S. National Cancer Institute-funded screening program; Monroe Wall and Mansukh Wani isolated the drug from the bark of the Pacific yew, Taxus brevifolia, and named it "taxol".

Paclitaxel is a white crystalline powder, odorless and tasteless. It is insoluble in water and soluble in chloroform, acetone and other organic solvents.

The report is revolving around Paclitaxel active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The classification of Paclitaxel includes Natural Paclitaxel API and Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel API, and the proportion of Natural Paclitaxel API in 2017 was about 31%, and the proportion was decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Paclitaxel is widely sales for Ovarian Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer and Others. The most proportion of Paclitaxel was sales in Ovarian Cancer, and the consumption proportion was about 46% in 2017.

North America was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 53% in 2017. Europe was the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%, China was also an important sales region for the Paclitaxel.

Market competition is intense. Phyton, ScinoPharm, Novasep, Samyang, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The World Market Report Paclitaxel included with Regal Intelligence is based on the year 2020. This Paclitaxel Industry report covers manufacturers (globally and nationally), suppliers and suppliers, regions, product type, product variations, and application for the speculative period. The analysis provides long-term data on aspects such as market trends and improvements, factors, limitations, progress, and changes in market capital structure Paclitaxel. However, the study will allow market players and market experts to understand the current market structure.

The report provides a brief overview of the market by examining different definitions and different segments of the company. Nevertheless, the applications of enterprise structure and chain are provided by an intensive statistical research perspective. In addition, the main strategic activities in the Paclitaxel market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Phyton

ScinoPharm

Novasep

Samyang

Polymed

TAPI (Teva)

Fresenius-kabi

Huiang biopharma

Southpharma

Yunnan Hande

Hainan Yew Pharm

Jiangsu Yew Biotechnology

The Important Types of this industry are:

Natural Paclitaxel API

Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel API

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Ovarian Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other

The Paclitaxel market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Paclitaxel has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Paclitaxel market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Paclitaxel-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

A quick look at the table of contents:

Part 1 – Snapshot of the market: Market Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Paclitaxel market, Features, Scope, and Applications.

Part 2 – Analysis of Product Costs and Prices: The Structure of Manufacturing Cost, Cost of Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Structure of Industrial chain.

Part 3 – Market Demand and Supply Analysis: Commercial Production, Capacity and Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Part 4- Forces that keep the marketplace going

Part 5 and 6- Analysis of Regional Market: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India

Part 7 and 8 – Modern structure

Part 9 – Analysis of Market Trend, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend according to Product Kind

Part 10­­- Paclitaxel Trading channel, merchants, brokers, suppliers, Research Findings and Conclusion, informative supplement and information source.

Thank You.”