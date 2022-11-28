Packers’ Rodgers suffers injured ribs in loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers saved bending, wincing, the Inexperienced Bay star and reigning NFL MVP brazenly in ache.

Rodgers was pressured out by accidents in a loss to the Eagles.

He’s not able to wave the white flag on the season.

“So long as we’re mathematically alive, I’d prefer to be on the market,” Rodgers mentioned.

Rodgers suffered rib accidents late within the third quarter to go along with a damaged proper thumb suffered weeks in the past. He was pressured to depart early in one other Packers’ loss that every one however eradicated them from playoff competition.

Rodgers was 11-of-16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday evening.

Now, the query is will Rodgers miss a lot — if any — time?

Inexperienced Bay coach Matt LaFleur mentioned it was too early to find out if Rodgers might be wholesome sufficient to play Sunday towards Chicago.

“We’ve acquired to have extra dialog earlier than we ever get into that,” LaFleur mentioned. “So long as he’s capable of go, I anticipate him to be on the market.”

Rodgers, who turns 39 this week, mentioned he was apprehensive a couple of punctured lung as properly. That scare turned out positive however Rodgers mentioned he’ll want extra assessments on Monday to seek out out the severity of the rib accidents.

“The ache was robust,” he mentioned. “I couldn’t actually breathe or rotate my higher physique.”

However he anticipated to play.

The Packers (4-8) have little to play for and will shut down Rodgers to take a more in-depth take a look at backup Jordan Love, their 2020 first-round choose.

Love related with Christian Watson on a 63-yard, catch-and-run landing that lower Philly’s result in 37-30 within the fourth. He was 6-of-9 passing for 113 yards.

Rodgers already performed the final a number of weeks with a damaged proper thumb and appeared in ache throughout a drive within the third that led to a Packers discipline purpose. Rodgers tried only some brief throws and grimaced after he launched the ball.

LaFleur mentioned he was about to name a move play within the third when it turned apparent Rodgers might probably not throw.

“So we saved going run after run after run,” he mentioned.

Rodgers damage his thumb Oct. 9 throughout a foiled Hail Mary try on the ultimate play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Though the Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb harm ever since, the four-time MVP hadn’t mentioned publicly till this week that it was damaged.

Rodgers mentioned his thumb “felt fairly good this week” and he has not but mentioned potential surgical procedure.

The Packers have been 4-6 in 2016 when Rodgers predicted the staff would “run the desk.” Positive sufficient, a victory at Philadelphia began an eight-game successful streak that despatched the Packers to the NFC championship recreation, the place they misplaced to Atlanta.

Not this week in Philly, not towards Jalen Hurts and his 157 yards dashing — an Eagles document for a quarterback.

Rodgers mentioned he’s nonetheless ready till the offseason to decide on his future.

Rodgers hasn’t missed any video games, however the harm has restricted his observe time and he hasn’t approached the extent he reached whereas incomes MVP honors every of the final two seasons. That loss to the Giants began a 1-7 tailspin that has put the three-time defending NFC North champions’ playoff hopes in jeopardy.

“Now we have a five-game stretch, we have to win all 5,” Rodgers mentioned. “And we in all probability want some assist.”

