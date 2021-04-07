Packaging Printing Market Size worth $406.09 Billion | Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis, and Regional Outlook to 2027

Packaging Printing Market was valued at USD 281.02 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD 406.09 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for innovative packaging drives growth of packaging printing market.

Packaging printing report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Packaging printing from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

Printing is a process for replicating text and images using a master form or template. To get the perfectly branded design and package for the beauty of product there is a need of packaging printing. Printing and packaging technology deals with the printing technology and followed by the packaging of the content so as to make it presentable and attractive. Printing is the process which reproduces text and images usually with ink on paper or other materials used in a printing press and the rules and regulation has to follow while packaging printing.

Growing demand for packaged products due to the growth of the FMCG industry drives the market growth for packaging printing. Additionally, growing ecommerce business factor also anticipated to supplement the market growth for packaging printing within the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing consumer inclination towards the attractive packaging of product is also augmenting the market growth. However, the high cost of printing may restrain the growth of market. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of packaging printing can provide an opportunity for the packaging printing market growth.

Packaging Printing Market Key Players –

HP Inc.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Toppan Printing co, Ltd.

Xerox Corporation

Mondi Plc.

Quad/Graphics, Inc.

WS Packaging Group

By Printing Ink: Solvent- based, UV-curable, Aqueous, Others

By Printing Technology: Flexography printing, Rotogravure printing, Offset printing, Digital printing, Screen Printing

By Material: Labels, Paper & paperboard, Plastic, Metals, Others

By Application: Food & beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Household & cosmetic products, Others

By Region:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

