Packaging Primers Market Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment And Forecast Upto 2020-2028

Webinars Help Assess COVID-19 Domino Effect in Packaging Applications

Stakeholders in the packaging primers market have been consistently monitoring the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the packaging industry, thereby providing avenues to keep parties informed. PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has been conducting webinars to establish communication among consumer packaged goods companies, industry experts, and original equipment manufacturers to discuss the virus’ effect on packaging throughout the supply chain.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the domino effect on the packaging primers market, where the impact on packaging machinery manufacturers disrupts other packaging activities such as filling, assembling, and even primer applications. Stakeholders are witnessing a slowdown in revenue generation, since packaging of non-essential products is continuing in a staggered manner. Nevertheless, COVID-19 vaccines are helping to revive the growth of the packaging primers market.

Recyclable Delamination Primers Omit Drawbacks of Conventional Materials

The packaging industry is constantly taking efforts to improve the performance of food packaging systems with the help of multilayers and primers. However, recycling companies find it potentially difficult to recycle such materials, which has triggered the demand for sustainable multilayers and primers. Siegwerk is capitalizing on this opportunity to develop proprietary de-inking and the delamination primer technology that facilitates recycling of coatings.

Companies in the packaging primers market are developing recyclable delamination primers, which enable the separation of laminated structures in their individual film layers with the help of hot washing step in the recycling stream. This explains why the packaging primers market is estimated to expand 1.4 times the current market value by the end of 2028.

Water-based Extrusion Lamination Primers Adopt Wide Variety of Accepting Substrates

Companies in the packaging primers market are innovating in water-based coatings. Aqua Based Technologies – a manufacturer of environmentally safe water-based coatings and primers is acquiring recognition for its top performing extrusion laminating primers such as Aquaforte® 108W and Polaqua® 710. Manufacturers are increasing the availability for primers that are compatible with the aluminum foil. They are boosting R&D efforts to increase the bond strength of lamination primers that adhere to films and metals with only small application quantities.

Water-based extrusion lamination primers are being developed to be used for PE & PP films, foil and paper, and other accepting substrates. Stakeholders in the packaging primers market are increasing the application of these primers for the ever-increasing flexible packaging industry.

Water-based coatings are relatively cost-efficient as compared to their solvent-based counterparts. Companies in the packaging primers market are innovating in pre-print primers for hard and soft aluminum to offer excellent heat resistance.

Innovations in Print-primers for Aluminum Yogurt Lidding Offer Heat, Chemical Resistance

Permanent metallization applications have fueled the demand for packaging primers. Chemline – an Indian manufacturer of premium adhesives and coatings is expanding its product portfolio in primer coatings meant for PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) and paper for permanent metallization. Manufacturers in the packaging primers market are producing primer coatings that enable MET-PET (Metalized Polyester) films to print UV (ultraviolet) ink over its surface.

Packaging Primers Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global packaging primers market for the historical period of 2015 – 2019 and forecast period of 2020 – 2028 , the market is anticipated to be driven by remarkable consumption and production growth, resulting from the rapid retail and eCommerce development across various regions of the globe

– and forecast period of – , the market is anticipated to be driven by remarkable consumption and production growth, resulting from the rapid retail and eCommerce development across various regions of the globe The global packaging primers market is expected to clock a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Packaging primers add superior dimensional stability and better surface for high-end printing in the films and paper, thereby increasing consumption at the global level. This has resulted in the significant demand for packaging primers globally.

Delivery of Substrate Enhancement with Water-based Primers Being Preferred by Packagers

Innovations in functional packaging coatings are translating into business opportunities for manufacturers in the packaging primers market. BASF is being highly publicized for its water-based emulsions for primers and lacquers that are gaining visibility in aluminum dairy pot lidding applications. Manufacturers are boosting their output capacities to increase the availability of primers that deliver substrate enhancement, and that are meant for paper for use in premetallization and digital applications.

Increasing Pressure on Raw Material Prices and Recyclability Issues Hinder Market Growth

As the packaging primers market in North America as well as Europe is moving toward solidification, pricing burden has started to build up narrowing the profit limits of manufacturers. Moreover, both the petroleum & non-petroleum-based raw materials contribute for the foremost share of the total cost of solvent-based coatings, and wax and poly coatings.

Packaging Primers Market: Key Findings