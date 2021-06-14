Packaging Nets Market Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects

In the past-half decade, the growth of the packaging nets market has surged, owing to rise in demand for lightweight packaging material, more so because of increase in cost of logistics. In the long-run forecast period, cost of logistics is set to rise faster than the nominal inflation rate, owing to rise in fuel prices and the competitive labor market across the globe. For leveraging the right price action, weight variables comes into play, where overall weight of the product could be reduced by utilization of lightweight packaging materials, such as packaging nets. Also, with steady rise of research & development activities pertaining to innovative manufacturing methods in various sectors, there has been lucrative increase in demand for packaging nets across the globe.

FMR predicts that the global packaging nets market will expand at a steady pace and join the billion dollar club by the year 2030.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=977

Packaging Nets Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the packaging nets market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by source, type, form, application, and key regions.

Source Natural

Synthetic Type Extruded Nets

Knitted Nets Form Bags

Rolls Application Food Fruits and Vegetables Meat & Seafood Others

Non-food Consumer Goods Sports Accessories Others

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=977

Key Takeaways from Packaging Nets Market Study

Synthetic packaging nets account for 58% of the total market share, and are predicted to witness steady growth over the coming years.

North America accounts for the largest and most dominant position in the global packaging nets market, with a value of US$ 277 Mn in 2019.

The packaging nets market has significant applications in the food segment, with a cumulative share of 66% in the total market.

The Middle East & Africa market is projected to witness a lucrative boost of 6.8% owing to increasing demand for packaging nets.

Extruded packaging nets is the leading segment in the packaging nets market, holding an impressive value of US$ 410 Mn as of 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to lockdowns and trade restrictions across regions, which has adversely affected the progress of the global packaging nets market.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/977

“Improvements and technological developments in manufacturing techniques of packaging nets are key drivers of the market,”

says a Fact.MR analyst.

Expansion of Product Portfolio by Key Players

Key players such as SVM international have invested in research & development, facilitating advanced technologies in the packaging nets market, owing to diverse applications of the product. Expansion of product portfolio, including branding and establishment of online channels of business, is predicted to significantly impact the packaging nets market. This is also beneficial in maintaining healthy client relations and expanding client base across different regions.

For More Insights: http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/06/26/1529758/0/en/Magnesium-Nitrate-Hexahydrate-Market-Revenues-in-North-America-to-Remain-a-Shade-Better-than-in-Europe.html

More Valuable Insights on Packaging Nets Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global packaging nets market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the packaging nets market on the basis of source (natural packaging nets and synthetic packaging nets), type (extruded packaging nets and knitted packaging nets), form (bags and rolls), and application (food {fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, and others) and non-food {consumer goods, sports accessories, and others}), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions.We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai.While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise.Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed.

Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: sales@factmr.com

Website: https://www.factmr.com