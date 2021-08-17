Packaging Machinery Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis, and Forecast

Packaging Machinery Market 2021-26

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimates that the global packaging machinery market reached a value of US$ 49.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global packaging machinery market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026). Packaging machinery is widely utilized for packing products and components. They perform numerous functions, which are essential for ensuring the safety of packaged goods. Apart from this, the packaging improves the appearance of products, protects them against biological contamination and extends their shelf life. It also plays a pivotal role in product differentiation. Packaging machines are employed for bagging, packing, unpacking, bottling, sealing, lidding, inspection, wrapping, labeling, encoding and palletizing the products. The packaging process is automated at different levels by using films, seals, wraps, forms and packages.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaging-machinery-market/requestsample

Global Packaging Machinery Market Trends:

Various factors such as hectic lifestyles, changing dietary preferences and inflating per capita income have led individuals to shift towards convenience and ready-to-eat food products. Consequently, a thriving food and beverage industry, in confluence with the escalating popularity of online food delivery services, has catalyzed the demand for packaging solutions. Moreover, there has been a rise in the demand for convenient packaging solutions for medicines and other related products due to an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Furthermore, developments, such as the advent of energy-efficient packaging machinery, are also expected to provide a thrust to the market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaging-machinery-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Bsarry-Wehmiller Companies
  • GEA Group
  • Illinois Tool Works
  • Krones
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Adelphi Packaging Machinery
  • Aetna Group
  • B&H Labelling Systems
  • Bosch Packaging Machinery
  • Bradman Lake Group
  • CKD Group
  • Coesia SpA
  • Fuji Machinery Company
  • Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

Breakup by End-Use:

  • Food
  • Beverages
  • Pharmaceutical and Personal Care
  • Chemicals
  • Others

Breakup by Machine Type:

  • Filling Machines
  • FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines
  • Cartoning Machines
  • Palletizing Machines
  • Labeling Machines
  • Wrapping Machines
  • Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines
  • Others

Breakup by Technology:

  • General Packaging
  • Modified Atmosphere Packaging
  • Vacuum Packaging

Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Structure of the Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Market Research Reports (2021-2026) by IMARC Group:

