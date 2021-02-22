Packaging Laminates Market Growth Factors, Size, Trends and Projection by 2027
The global Packaging Laminates market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Packaging Laminates market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Mondi Group Plc, Berry Group Global Inc, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Kdx America, Laminated Film & Packaging and more – all the leading players operating in the global Packaging Laminates market have been profiled in this research report.
With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Packaging Laminates market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Packaging Laminates market.
Global Packaging Laminates Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Packaging Laminates are films used to wrap products such as convenience foods, snacks and more. During Laminating two or more flexible packaging webs are joined together using bonding agents. These webs can be of films, paper, aluminum foils and other materials. The packaging laminates offer various benefits such as enhances the strength of the material protecting it during distribution and storage, protect the inside from outside deteriorating agents such as moisture and gas. These benefits drive the market for packaging laminates. Further, the expanding of these packaging laminates in the Food and beverage industry for items such as ready to eat products, Freeze food products and boil in bag pouches drives the demand for packaging laminates. According to Government of Canada, the food & beverage processing industry is the second largest industry in the country which accounts for 17% of the total manufacturing shipment along with 2% of the national gross domestic product. According to National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) as of 2017 there were over 187,347 economic units which include manufacturing plants and distribution centers under the classification of Food and Beverage Manufacturing and Processing in Mexico. Also, in 2017 Mexico exported USD 26.76 billion of processed food of which USD 22 billion worth of processed food went to USA. Moreover, the increasing use of these laminates in insulation, medical and cosmetics further augments the demand for packaging laminates driving the market growth. However, strict environmental compliance impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, introduction of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials presents a lucrative opportunity for the market. As in September 2020, Yeo Valley Organic, a UK based dairy brand joined the Enval’s Zero waste to landfill scheme providing a process for recycling of laminate packaging. While, in the same period Nuvae Healthcare collaborated with Constantia Felxibles to introduce recyclable flexible packaging solutions EcoLamPlus.
The regional analysis of global Packaging Laminates market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large manufacturing and food processing industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Packaging Laminates market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Mondi Group Plc
Berry Group Global Inc
Jindal Poly Films Ltd
KDX America
Laminated Film & Packaging
Protect- all Inc
Northeast Packaging Material Inc.
Multi Specialty Extrusions Pvt. Ltd.
AVI Global Plast.
Plasti Roll Oy Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material type:
Aluminum foil
Paper and paperboard
Metallized PP
Metallized PET
Metallized PA
Metallized PE
Metallized PVC
Others
By Thickness:
Up to 30 Microns
30-45 Microns
45-60 Microns
Above 60 Microns
By Application:
Aseptic packaging
Non-aseptic packaging
By End Use Industry:
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics & personal care
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Packaging Laminates Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
