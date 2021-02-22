Packaging Laminates Market Growth Factors, Size, Trends and Projection by 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Packaging Laminates Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Packaging Laminates Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Mondi Group Plc, Berry Group Global Inc, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, KDX America, Laminated Film & Packaging, Protect- all Inc, Northeast Packaging Material Inc., Multi Specialty Extrusions Pvt. Ltd., AVI Global Plast., Plasti Roll Oy Ltd. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: Let us know specific companies other than above which you want us to cover and get the custom report.)

Request The Sample

The global Packaging Laminates market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Packaging Laminates market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Mondi Group Plc, Berry Group Global Inc, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Kdx America, Laminated Film & Packaging and more – all the leading players operating in the global Packaging Laminates market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Packaging Laminates market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Packaging Laminates market.

Global Packaging Laminates Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Packaging Laminates are films used to wrap products such as convenience foods, snacks and more. During Laminating two or more flexible packaging webs are joined together using bonding agents. These webs can be of films, paper, aluminum foils and other materials. The packaging laminates offer various benefits such as enhances the strength of the material protecting it during distribution and storage, protect the inside from outside deteriorating agents such as moisture and gas. These benefits drive the market for packaging laminates. Further, the expanding of these packaging laminates in the Food and beverage industry for items such as ready to eat products, Freeze food products and boil in bag pouches drives the demand for packaging laminates. According to Government of Canada, the food & beverage processing industry is the second largest industry in the country which accounts for 17% of the total manufacturing shipment along with 2% of the national gross domestic product. According to National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) as of 2017 there were over 187,347 economic units which include manufacturing plants and distribution centers under the classification of Food and Beverage Manufacturing and Processing in Mexico. Also, in 2017 Mexico exported USD 26.76 billion of processed food of which USD 22 billion worth of processed food went to USA. Moreover, the increasing use of these laminates in insulation, medical and cosmetics further augments the demand for packaging laminates driving the market growth. However, strict environmental compliance impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, introduction of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials presents a lucrative opportunity for the market. As in September 2020, Yeo Valley Organic, a UK based dairy brand joined the Enval’s Zero waste to landfill scheme providing a process for recycling of laminate packaging. While, in the same period Nuvae Healthcare collaborated with Constantia Felxibles to introduce recyclable flexible packaging solutions EcoLamPlus.

The regional analysis of global Packaging Laminates market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large manufacturing and food processing industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Packaging Laminates market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mondi Group Plc

Berry Group Global Inc

Jindal Poly Films Ltd

KDX America

Laminated Film & Packaging

Protect- all Inc

Northeast Packaging Material Inc.

Multi Specialty Extrusions Pvt. Ltd.

AVI Global Plast.

Plasti Roll Oy Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material type:

Aluminum foil

Paper and paperboard

Metallized PP

Metallized PET

Metallized PA

Metallized PE

Metallized PVC

Others

By Thickness:

Up to 30 Microns

30-45 Microns

45-60 Microns

Above 60 Microns

By Application:

Aseptic packaging

Non-aseptic packaging

By End Use Industry:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & personal care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Packaging Laminates Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you. So, Get in touch with us today for the latest report on the Packaging Laminates market.

Get The Customization

FAQs in the Report:

● What are the growth opportunities in the Packaging Laminates market?

● Which are the leading segments in the market currently?

● Which regional market will have a larger influence in the future market?

● What are the current trends in the market?

● Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

● Who are the top key players in the global market?

● What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

● Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

● What are the key marketing strategies to preserve growth in the global market?

● How to navigate through the post-covid market?

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: sales@marketresearchport.com

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/“