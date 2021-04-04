Packaging Laminates Market 2021 report explores the future trends, top companies development and forecasts

Global Packaging Laminates Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Packaging Laminates are films used to wrap products such as convenience foods, snacks and more. During Laminating two or more flexible packaging webs are joined together using bonding agents. These webs can be of films, paper, aluminum foils and other materials. The packaging laminates offer various benefits such as enhances the strength of the material protecting it during distribution and storage, protect the inside from outside deteriorating agents such as moisture and gas. These benefits drive the market for packaging laminates. Further, the expanding of these packaging laminates in the Food and beverage industry for items such as ready to eat products, Freeze food products and boil in bag pouches drives the demand for packaging laminates. According to Government of Canada, the food & beverage processing industry is the second largest industry in the country which accounts for 17% of the total manufacturing shipment along with 2% of the national gross domestic product. According to National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) as of 2017 there were over 187,347 economic units which include manufacturing plants and distribution centers under the classification of Food and Beverage Manufacturing and Processing in Mexico. Also, in 2017 Mexico exported USD 26.76 billion of processed food of which USD 22 billion worth of processed food went to USA. Moreover, the increasing use of these laminates in insulation, medical and cosmetics further augments the demand for packaging laminates driving the market growth. However, strict environmental compliance impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, introduction of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials presents a lucrative opportunity for the market. As in September 2020, Yeo Valley Organic, a UK based dairy brand joined the Enval’s Zero waste to landfill scheme providing a process for recycling of laminate packaging. While, in the same period Nuvae Healthcare collaborated with Constantia Felxibles to introduce recyclable flexible packaging solutions EcoLamPlus.

The regional analysis of global Packaging Laminates market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large manufacturing and food processing industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Packaging Laminates market across Asia-Pacific region.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1658

Major market player included in this report are:

Mondi Group Plc

Berry Group Global Inc

Jindal Poly Films Ltd

KDX America

Laminated Film & Packaging

Protect- all Inc

Northeast Packaging Material Inc.

Multi Specialty Extrusions Pvt. Ltd.

AVI Global Plast.

Plasti Roll Oy Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material type:

Aluminum foil

Paper and paperboard

Metallized PP

Metallized PET

Metallized PA

Metallized PE

Metallized PVC

Others

By Thickness:

Up to 30 Microns

30-45 Microns

45-60 Microns

Above 60 Microns

By Application:

Aseptic packaging

Non-aseptic packaging

By End Use Industry:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & personal care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1658

Target Audience of the Global Packaging Laminates Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors