Packaging Industry In Italy Market In-deep Analysis and Experts Review Report 2021 to 2026 | Tetra Pak International SpA, Smurfit Kappa Italia SpA, Wipak Bordi SRL, Rotofil SRL

The Packaging Industry In Italy Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Packaging Industry In Italy market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Packaging Industry In Italy market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Packaging Industry In Italy market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Packaging Industry In Italy industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Packaging Industry In Italy was valued at USD 9.57 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.99 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Packaging Industry In Italy Market: Tetra Pak International SpA, Smurfit Kappa Italia SpA, Wipak Bordi SRL, DS Smith Packaging Italia SpA, Rotofil SRL, Plastipak Italia SRL, Amcor Flexibles Italia SRL, Mondi Italia SRL, Sealed Air Italy SRL, Alfincart SRL, and others.

Key Market Trends

Plastic Packaging to Hold Significant Market Share

– The demand for plastic packaging is expected to increase moderately in the region, as there is not much fluctuation expected in the GDP over the forecast period. According to ISTAT (the Italian National Institute of Statistics), although Italy ranks after the United Kingdom and Germany in the packaging market, the annual turnover of the manufacture of plastic products in Italy rose from EUR 30.96 billion in 2010 to EUR 32.12 billion in 2015. These are the fundamental factors impacting the growth of the plastic packaging market in the country.

– Owing to the increasing demand for consumer goods, the country is pushing the growth for plastic packaging. Furthermore, the increase in retail and e-commerce sales is also driving the need for packaging. In response to this megatrend, the flexible packaging solutions are increasingly used that delivers the ultimate protection for these products. This encourages the use of plastics for packaging, as it can meet diverse packaging needs, from electronic components to shelf able packaging for food products, making plastics the preferred form of packaging.

– According to the Association for Plastic Manufacturers, in 2017, Italy stood second by accounting for 14.2% of the total European demand for plastic converter, after Germany with 24.5%, followed by France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Poland. The FMCG sector is expected to increase the demand for flexible solutions further, by ensuring wide adoption in the food and beverage, retail, and healthcare sectors.

Food Industry Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Italy is the fourth-largest food manufacturer. It is a major exporter of products, like wine, pasta, canned tomatoes, cheese, and olive oil. Organic foods, functional food, and low-fat food products have potential demand in the Italian market. Coop Italia is the largest supermarket chain in Italy, and Esselunga is the main one in the Northwest Italy and it is a leader in terms of quality of products and service. Esselunga is prominent on private label ranges of products.

– On April 2018, Made-in-Italy food revolution started in Italy for food packaging. The Italian government’s Made in Italy campaign is also expected to increase the production of various goods in the country. However, this campaign is expected to close the doors for the use of multiple foreign ingredients in the manufacturing of products, which is not positively received by Italian food producers.

Recent Market Developments:

– May 2019 – Amcor Limited and Bemis Company Inc. announced that regulatory clearance has been received from the US Department of Justice in relation to the combination of the two companies. A condition of this approval is the previously announced sale of certain Amcor assets located in the United States to Tekni-Plex Inc.

– Feb 2019 – Amcor Limited launched Genesis, a new in-store recyclable laminate solution, that is targeting at a wide range of segments, including fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen food, dried fruits and nuts, confectionery, chilled goods, and pet food. The product is adaptable to a variety of packaging types and it is appropriate for specific medical, home, and personal care markets.

– Jan 2019 – Amcor Limited and Danone partnered to develop a new package for its yogurt sold in Argentina. The new PET jar supports the 100% natural positioning of Danones La Serensimas yogurt, with featured engraving, a finely finished base, and a body-wrap label.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Packaging Industry In Italy Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

