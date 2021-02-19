Packaging In Mexico Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Amcor PLC, Mondi PLC, Wipak Group, Sit Group SpA, Phoenix Closures Inc., Glenroy Inc.

The Packaging In Mexico Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Packaging Industry in Mexico is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Packaging In Mexico market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Amcor PLC, Mondi PLC, Wipak Group, Sit Group SpA, Phoenix Closures Inc., Glenroy Inc., Fres-co System USA Inc., JL Packaging Corporation, Belmark Inc., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2018 – Switzerland-based Amcor Flexibles Kreuzlingen AG filed a patent application for flexible multilayer packaging film with ultra-high barrier properties.

– January 2018 – Mondi Group partnered with its customer, Royal Vaassen Flexible Packaging, a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. Using Mondi Speciality Kraft Paper’s Advantage MG Coating, Royal Vaassen is expected to supply market leaders within the food industry, with solutions for spiral-tube packaging like pack and display chips.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Industrial Demand for Downgauging to Drive the Market

– Packaging is preferred in many instances, owing to its low usage of resources and energy, as compared to alternative forms of packaging methods. It provides significant performance advantages over rigid packagings, such as significant reductions in packaging costs, materials used, and transportation costs. Flexible packaging for commodity goods and services requires large volumes of raw materials, despite the low-profit-margin for product polymer manufacturers, as there are a plethora of raw material suppliers in the industry to cater to this demand.

– The price of plastic feedstocks is subject to the variability of the global hydrocarbon market, which determines the price and the costs incurred by plastic polymer manufacturers. To counter this, packaging manufacturers are looking for alternatives, to provide improved solutions, which have a lower impact on the environment and are more efficient.

Food and Beverage End-user Segment to Have the Largest Market Share

– The steady decline in poverty rates, coupled with a growing middle-class population, has led to the growth of the food industry in Mexico. Packaged food products have recorded high growth, owing to the growing need for convenience and on-the-go lifestyle of the local populace.

– Packaging companies around the world are manufacturing packages that help achieve these objectives so that food manufacturer can safely transport and sell their products to end customers. Mexico is witnessing the fastest growth for retail packaging in the food sector, after Brazil, in Latin America.

– Owing to the slump in soft drink consumption in North America and Europe, Mexico is seen as a potential market. Though carbonated soft drinks sales are declining, due to growing conscientious population, high growth is witnessed in the RTD drinks, energy drinks, and fruit juices.

