Packaging Foams Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027
Packaging foam provide cushioning effect to protect fragile items during shipment. Increasing digitalization drive the on-line shopping trend which simultaneousness increases the demand of packaging foam. In transport, there are chances of getting things damaged due to dropped, kicked etc. Packaging foam overcome these incidences. These foams are placed inside a shipping box. Polystyrene (PS), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyutherene (PU) and others are material types used in foam packaging.
- JSP Corporation
- Armacell LLC
- UFP Technologies, Inc.
- ACH Foam Technologies
- Plastifoam Company
- FoamCraft Packaging Inc
- Marko Foam Products, Inc.
- NCFI Polyurethanes
- Wasatch Container
- Huebach Corporation
- Zotefoams Plc.
- Kaneka Corporation
Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Packaging Foams industry.
By Material Type – Polystyrene (PS), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyutherene (PU), Others
By Product Type – Flexible foam, Rigid foam
By End-user – Automobile industry, Construction industry, Food & Beverages industry, Consumer Goods, Homecare and Personal Care
Based in application segment, in 2016, the demand of Packaging Foams was dominated by automobile and consumer goods segment. It accounted for the major shares of the Packaging Foams market. The increasing production of smartphones, other electronic gadgets will drive the growth of the packaging foams market in coming years.
North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Chapter – Report Methodology
Research Process
Primary Research
Secondary Research
USP’s of Report
Report Description
- Chapter – Introduction
Executive Summary
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunity
- Chapter – Executive Summary
Global Packaging Foams market, 2014 – 2022, (USD Billion)
Packaging Foams: Market snapshot
- Chapter – Packaging Foams Market: Market Analysis
Packaging Foams: Market Dynamics
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Attractiveness Analysis
Market attractiveness analysis by Material Type segment
Market attractiveness analysis by Product Type segment
Market attractiveness analysis by End-user segment
Market attractiveness analysis by regional segment
- Chapter – Global Packaging Foams Market: Global Summary
Global Packaging Foams Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024
Global Packaging Foams Market Share (%) by Region, 2014 – 2024
Global Packaging Foams Market Share (%) by Manufacturer, 2017
Recent Developments
- Chapter – Global Packaging Foams Market: By Material Type
Global Packaging Foams Market Share (%), by Material Type, 2014
Global Packaging Foams Market Share (%), by Material Type, 2017
Global Packaging Foams Market Share (%), by Material Type, 2024
Global Packaging Foams Market Share (%), by Material Type, 2017 – 2024
Global Packaging Foams Market Revenue (USD Million), by Material Type, 2014 – 2024
Global Packaging Foams Market Price (USD/Unit), by Material Type, 2014 – 2024
Global Packaging Foams Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Material Type, 2014 – 2024
