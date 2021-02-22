Packaging Barrier Films Market Qualitative, Quantitative Research, Size, Trends, Competition and Projection by 2027
Comprehensive Research on Global Packaging Barrier Films Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.
Global Packaging Barrier Films Market Research Report 2021-2027
The global Packaging Barrier Films market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Packaging Barrier Films market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Shako Flexipack, Sealed Air, Krehalon Uk, Amcor, Prairie State Group and more – all the leading players operating in the global Packaging Barrier Films market have been profiled in this research report.
Global Packaging Barrier Films Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Packaging barrier films are flexible films used mostly as suitable substitutes for food packaging. These films reduce the need for preservatives, serve as a printing substrate, and increase the shelf life of the product. The leading applications of packaging barrier films includes dried food, snacks and confectionaries, baked goods, personal care and cosmetics, convenience foods, fresh food, medicines and pharmaceuticals. The growth in the demand from the packaging industry drives the market growth. Further, increasing demand from the food and beverage industry augments the market growth. as per Canadian Food Industry Report in 2018 the food manufacturing shipments reached USD 87 billion of which export shipments comprised one-third which made Canada the fifth largest global exporter of processed food and beverage products. These shipments comprised of 6.7% of the Canadian GDP with 6500 food and beverage processing establishments in the country. Moreover, According to National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) as of 2017 there were over 187,347 economic units which include manufacturing plants and distribution centers under the classification of Food and Beverage Manufacturing and Processing in Mexico. Also, in 2017 Mexico exported USD 26.76 billion of processed food of which USD 22 billion worth of processed food went to USA. Growing concerns regarding the ability of plastics to allow the exchange of vapors and gases that threaten to compromise the safety and quality of packaged products have also had a tremendous impact on the packaging barrier films market. Also, increasing medicines and pharmaceutical production across the globe drives the market growth. However, Recycling problems, susceptibility to degradation and increased costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing advancements in the barrier films presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Packaging Barrier Films market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of market players along with large manufacturing facilities in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing packaging industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Packaging Barrier Films market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Shako Flexipack
Sealed Air
Krehalon UK
Amcor
Prairie State Group
American Pouch
Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging
BERNHARDT Packaging & Process
Bemis
HPM Global
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Polyethylene (PE)
Oxygen/Water Vapour Barriers
Structural or Protective layers
Others
By Application:
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Agriculture
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
