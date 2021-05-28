Packaging Barrier Films Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2027

Global Packaging Barrier Films Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Packaging barrier films are flexible films used mostly as suitable substitutes for food packaging. These films reduce the need for preservatives, serve as a printing substrate, and increase the shelf life of the product. The leading applications of packaging barrier films includes dried food, snacks and confectionaries, baked goods, personal care and cosmetics, convenience foods, fresh food, medicines and pharmaceuticals.

The growth in the demand from the packaging industry drives the market growth. Further, increasing demand from the food and beverage industry augments the market growth. as per Canadian Food Industry Report in 2018 the food manufacturing shipments reached USD 87 billion of which export shipments comprised one-third which made Canada the fifth largest global exporter of processed food and beverage products. These shipments comprised of 6.7% of the Canadian GDP with 6500 food and beverage processing establishments in the country. Moreover, According to National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) as of 2017 there were over 187,347 economic units which include manufacturing plants and distribution centers under the classification of Food and Beverage Manufacturing and Processing in Mexico.

Also, in 2017 Mexico exported USD 26.76 billion of processed food of which USD 22 billion worth of processed food went to USA. Growing concerns regarding the ability of plastics to allow the exchange of vapors and gases that threaten to compromise the safety and quality of packaged products have also had a tremendous impact on the packaging barrier films market. Also, increasing medicines and pharmaceutical production across the globe drives the market growth. However, Recycling problems, susceptibility to degradation and increased costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing advancements in the barrier films presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Packaging Barrier Films market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of market players along with large manufacturing facilities in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing packaging industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Packaging Barrier Films market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Shako Flexipack

Sealed Air

Krehalon UK

Amcor

Prairie State Group

American Pouch

Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging

BERNHARDT Packaging & Process

Bemis

HPM Global

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Oxygen/Water Vapour Barriers

Structural or Protective layers

Others

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Packaging Barrier Films Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors