Packaging Automation Market Disclosing Latest Advancements and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global Packaging Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Packaging Automation Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of Packaging Automation.

The packaging automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

– The industries are focusing on gaining a higher cost realization by achieving higher efficiency and cost reduction in the overall operation. Labor wage is one of the large chunks of expense for any manufacturer. The trend toward less staff per line has been driving the need for intuitive control units, such as Human & Machines (HMI), to Interact with multi-touch. Hence, by adopting packaging automation systems, manufacturers gain efficient and cost-effective packaging solutions.

– Companies are now adopting industry 4.0, and it is coupling with the rise in need for supply chain integration. Manufacturers are moving toward packaging automation solutions due to their ability to interact with the stakeholders and the optimization of complicated logistics schedules.

– Further, motion control being used in packaging processes have been traditionally mechanical, tasks such as palletizing rely on the hydraulics and pneumatic to operation. However, with the advent of automated robotic palletizer, manufacturers can achieve greater productivity by allowing machines to synchronize seamlessly. Additionally, programmable logic controllers (PLCs) provide a noise-free and inexpensive method of motion control.

– Also, HMI interfaces such as speech recognition, motion sensors, and other similar peripheral devices allow the exchange of factor data through SCADA software solutions enabling the operators to get instant access to HMI information and remotely monitor the production. These instances improve the efficiency of packaging processes and are expected to drive the growth of the market.

– However, the advantages of adopting the packaging automation systems are significant and driving the market, but the requirement of higher initial capital is restricting smaller organizations for its adoption. Further, amidst the pandemic.

Top Leading Companies of Global Packaging Automation Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Coesia S.p.A., Krones Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, I.M.A Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A, MULTIVAC Group, ABB Ltd, Ishida Co. Limited, Sidel S.A., Marchesini Group S.p.A and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2019 – Bosch launched the Pack 403. It is the first next-generation machine by the company. Bosch is a successor of Pack 401 and is a fully-automated horizontal flow wrapper for medium to high-speed wrapping. The Pack 403 is designed to produce up to 800 packages per minute at a film speed of 90 meters.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical Industry to Show Significant Growth



– The pharmaceutical industry is now investing more toward the packaging automation solutions to improve production efficiency. According to the Evolution of Automation, produced by PMMI, less than 50% of the pharmaceutical and medical device companies have inline integration. Hence, there is a huge opportunity for packaging automation vendors in the pharmaceutical industry.

– A recent study by FDANews stated that around 80% of the deviations observed could be attributed to human error. Also, in the United States, 90% of the prescriptions have generic drugs, but only generates 28% of the revenue of the pharmaceutical revenue, resulting in an increasing demand for small batch production. With the packaging automation, consistent quality, even for small batch production, can be achieved.

– The adoption of industry 4.0 in the pharmaceutical industry has shown significant growth. Its ability for continuous process control for all the operations, including packaging, provides analytical insights and helps in drawing quicker decisions where attention is needed and reduces human interventions.

– Further, with the decreasing cost of robotics systems such as parallel robots, arms robots, the pharmaceutical companies are starting to accept the fiscal advantages of robotics components over the obsolete equipment as they offer automation with sustainability and flexibility.

– According to the Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association report in 2018, the filling and FFS type of pharmaceutical packaging machinery together covered more than 65% share.

North America to Hold a Major Market Share



– Due to the high penetration of packaging machinery in the region, North America accounts for a significant market share. The formation of the ‘Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)’ is an initiative undertaken by the United States to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invests in emerging technologies. This initiative has helped the country gain a competitive edge in the global economy by investing in packaging equipment used in the final line of production.

– The country also boasts of a strong export base of packaging machinery, which has contributed to its growth. Companies, like Bosch Packaging Services, have expanded their businesses by investing in various packaging sectors, such as confectionery, bakery, fresh food, frozen food, and pharmaceutical.

– Additionally, vendors in the region are leveraging sustainability to capture the market. For instance, In July 2019, Ranpak Automation announced the North American of EVO Cut’It. It is an automated packaging machine for product shipping and fulfillment companies that automatically reduces the carton size based on package content volume.

– The increasing pace of competition forces manufacturers to reduce the costs of their packaging processes, thus opting for automation.

– The labor wage is one of the largest expenses for any business. Also, in 2018, according to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the United States’ minimum wage rose by 2.6%, the highest since 2008. Hence, the business organizations are pushed to comprise in its margin with the high competition in their market. The packaging automation enables the reduction in required labor hours for packaging and streamlines the process.

– According to a survey conducted by Wind River Systems showcased that 90% of industry executives respondents in the US reported amidst the pandemic COVID-19, their ability to meet customer demand had been impacted. The survey further suggests that the companies are now aiming to modify their corporate strategies to counter the demand through automation, further considering the dearth in labor in the region is set to leverage the growth of the market going forward.

