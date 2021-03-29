Packaging Adhesives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during Forecast Period 2021-2027

The main issue in packaging adhesive markets is the extensive benefits of packaging adhesives such as augmented handling strength, peel stress, excellent performance, tackiness, corrective conditions, and the capability to survive the temperature range. Due to these possessions, they are increasingly used in various applications in sections such as food and beverages, healthcare, and others. The increased use of the packaging adhesives in the unbending, paper and board, and bendable wrapping is also one of the factors motivating the packaging adhesives market. Growths in the industrial sector have also positively subsidized to the packaging adhesives market.

Growth Drivers

Rising population and demand from brewery industry

Population development, growing middle class international, request for safe food & clean water, and novelty and safety are the primary development drivers for the global packaging adhesives market.

Water-based adhesives are perfect for the brewery industry as they have a high conflict with condensation and ice water. Furthermore, they also allow the label to be easily detached during the bottle reprocessing processes. Companies such as H.B. Fuller and few others are fully equipped to provide solutions to each brewery regarding their specific challenges. Furthermore, these solutions redirect the continent’s customers’ ecologically conscious attitudes, established by the number of box manufacturers who are using more renewable and biodegradable materials.

Increasing demand for packaging food

The increase in consumer prominence on suitability and sustainability, the packaging adhesives market has been the fastest developing market in the last ten years, and it is predictable to continue to grow over the prediction period as well. The packaging adhesive market is probable to produce at a parallel rate to the growth of the complete packaging industry. The packaging adhesives market in North America is quickly inflowing into an adulthood stage; however, the market in Asia is developing at a faster rate, which in turn is predicted to drive the development of the overall packaging adhesives market in the pending years.

Packaging Adhesives Market – Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate of 6.8% in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the altering existence, increasing throwaway income and rising people particularly in China and India, which is foremost towards increased request for packaged food. The growing making of packaged food & beverage in the region is anticipated to complement the market growth in approaching years.

China remains the firmest rising country and the leading adhesive producer in the Asia Pacific. The swelling number of hospitals and healthcare facilities because of the growing geriatric population is predictable to effort the request for pharmaceuticals in the country. The increasing production of medicines, in turn, is anticipated in increasing the use of packaging adhesives in pharmaceutical packaging over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Jowat AG, Wacker HB Fuller, Bostik, 3M, SIKA, Paramelt B.V, Chemie AG, Avery Dennison, Ashland, Dymax , Robatech, Jowat Canada Inc. , Henkel AG & Co, Sapson Packaging, Hindustan Adhesives limited, Jonson Tapes, Sun pack, and Balaji Packaging.

Recent Development

In April 2018, Uflex launched 2K PU laminating adhesive for food packaging and general applications.

In September 2015, Henkel launched Loctite Liofol LA 2760/LA 7371 and 2760/LA 5891-21 aliphatic adhesive system.

By Technology

Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot-Melt Based & Others

Application

Case & Carton

Corrugated Packaging

Labeling

Flexible Packaging

Folding Cartons

Specialty Packaging & Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

The Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Packaging Adhesives Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Packaging Adhesives Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the Packaging Adhesives Market based on the Technology, By Application, and By Regional.

To examine competitive developments like by Technology, By Application, By Regional within the Packaging Adhesives Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as growth drivers.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Business Questions Answer by the Report

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region, and one will be the fastest – growing, and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

