Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market Report 2021, Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group The global packaged sunflower seeds market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during (2021-2026).

Sunflower seeds are conical fruits from the composite-flower family of Helianthus annuus. They are usually packed in woven bags made from jute or plastic that avoid the substance from solar radiation, and heat as the high fiber content, and oil percentage can cause the seeds to undergo self-heating during transportation. There is an expanding demand for packaged sunflower seeds that maintain the product’s quality for making green fodder and processing oil.

Market Trends:

The expanding food and beverages sector is augmenting the demand for sunflower seeds for preparing numerous confectionery and bakery items. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness towards numerous health benefits of sunflower seeds due to the high content of vitamins, magnesium, omega-6 fatty acids, etc., is also driving the market growth. In line with this, sunflower seeds also help in reducing muscle spasms, slowing down the aging process, promoting heart health, and minimizing the risk of cancer, diabetes, osteoarthritis, etc., thereby experiencing a high demand. Additionally, the growing adoption of packaged sunflower seeds for animal feed is also acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing demand for sunflower seed oil in biodiesel production to reduce carbon emissions will further propel the global market in the coming years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Chinook Seedery

Conagra Foodservice Inc.

Dakota Style

Frito-Lay North America Inc. (PepsiCo)

GIANT Snacks Inc.

KENKKO CORPORATION

RealFoodSource Ltd

Sincerely Nuts

The Kraft Heinz Company

Waymouth Farms Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Plain

Salted

Ranch Flavored

BBQ Flavored

Dill Pickle Flavored

Other Flavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

