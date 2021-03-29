Packaged Foods Testing Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2028

The Packaged Foods Testing Market report offers the most infallible and accurate data through the 360 degree research methodology. The suggestions that can be acquired with this marketing document do not just match today’s fast-evolving business trends, but also allow companies to capitalize on them. While formulating this market research report, research analyst give 24×7 support to precisely understand the business requirements. Seasoned analysts and competent experts ensure credibility of the market data and provide it in the quickest turnaround time.

The major players covered in the packaged foods testing market report are SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Romer Labs, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Covance, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Inc, NSF International, Nova Biologicals, Campden BRI, Certified Laboratories, AsureQuality, ALS, FoodChain ID Group Inc., AGROLAB GROUP, World Survey Services SA, Seidlaboratory Cía. Ltda, AGQ Labs USA, TÜV SÜD, TÜV NORD GROUP among other domestic and global players.

Let's know why the report is worth considering-

The packaged foods testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 9.00% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The rise in demand for packaged food and convenience food across the globe and increasing incidences of contamination in food processing industries are factors escalating the growth of the packaged foods testing market.

Packaged food testing is an unavoidable factor in the food processing industry as it ensures that the consumer’s health is not being kept on risk. Microbiological testing laboratory examine and evaluate the products using various techniques to make sure that the food product is fit for consumption. Microbiology stability along with chemical composition in the food products are commonly analyzed in the testing processes.

The increase in demand for packaged and processed food among people globally owning to busy lifestyle, growing population and rising trend of quick-service restaurants is one of the major factors driving the packaged foods testing market. The consumption of contaminated food product, consisting of radioactive material or toxic chemical cause foodborne illness which could be fatal increases the need of the food testing. The prevalence of food fraud activities such as unsafe food handling processes, sale of food products past their use period, recycling of animal by-products and inclusion of harmful materials also influence the packaged foods testing market. Stringent regulations associated with the food safety by various organizations including Food Standards Agency, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Canadian Food Inspection Agency and European Food Safety Authority for preventing consumers from frauds and ill health accelerate the packaged foods testing market growth. Additionally, availability of advanced rapid technology and growth in consumer’s awareness regarding food safety positively affect the packaged foods testing market. Furthermore, technological advancement in the testing of food and high competition among food producers increasing incidences of food adulteration extend profitable opportunities to the packaged foods testing market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, lack of food control infrastructure in the developing nations, coordination between market stakeholders and the high installation and maintenance cost of the food testing equipment are the factors expected to obstruct the packaged foods testing market growth. Improper regulatory norms and lack of harmonization of food safety standards are projected to challenge the packaged foods testing market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Conducts Overall PACKAGED FOODS TESTING Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Target Tested (Pathogens, Allergens, Pesticides, Chemical and Nutrition, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), Microbiological, Residues and Contamination Testing, Others),

Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Food (Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Others)

The countries covered in the packaged foods testing market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the lactase in packaged foods testing market because of the high prevalence of food-related allergies among population and strict regulations. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the efforts taken by food agencies for the safety of edible products and increase in investment for the development of food testing infrastructure in the region.

