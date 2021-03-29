Packaged Coconut Water Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2028

The Packaged Coconut Water Market report offers the most infallible and accurate data through the 360 degree research methodology. The suggestions that can be acquired with this marketing document do not just match today’s fast-evolving business trends, but also allow companies to capitalize on them. While formulating this market research report, research analyst give 24×7 support to precisely understand the business requirements. Seasoned analysts and competent experts ensure credibility of the market data and provide it in the quickest turnaround time.

The major players covered in the packaged coconut water market report are Taste Nirvana, Bai, GraceKennedy Group., green coco europe GmbH, COCOJAL, All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals., The Coca-Cola Company., PepsiCo, Dabur, Harmless Harvest, Exotic Superfoods., C2O Pure Coconut Water, LLC, National Beverage Corp., Purity Organic, Phalada Pure & Sure, Rakyan Beverages, Natures Basket Limited., Nature’s Coconut, among other domestic and global players.

Packaged coconut water is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.00% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The growth in popularity of organic beverages among population across the globe is escalating the growth of packaged coconut water.

Coconut water refers to a refreshing drink which is extracted from fresh and green coconuts and contains high concentrations of natural vitamins, minerals and electrolytes which makes it popular among people. It is considered to be the best alternative for high calorie drinks including sodas and juices owning to its low proportion of calorie. Packaging of this drink helps in maintaining its nutrient value and increases shelf life.

The rise in awareness regarding the benefits of consuming coconut water and the change in consumer’s preference towards natural and heathy drinks act as the major factors driving the packaged coconut water. Packaged coconut water is much convenient in carrying than an actual whole coconut which increases the product’s demand. The inclination towards packaged coconut water over high calorie drinks owning to its low calorie property and its increase in consumption during sports events and gym activities because of its handy feature also influence the market. The drink is known to keep the body hydrated, tastes better than normal water and possesses properties such as antioxidant and numerous nutrient contents which escalate its demand. Additionally, the increase in health concerns among population, rapid urbanization and the high consumption of ready-to-go products positively affect the packaged coconut water market. Furthermore, the need for variety in flavors and enhancement of product’s packaging and appearance extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, concerns regarding electrolyte imbalance and high sugar content are factors expected to obstruct the market growth. Environmental concerns regarding the packaging material of the product is projected to challenge the packaged coconut water market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

By, Product (Organic Coconut Water, Conventional Coconut Water),

Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Pouches, Tetra Packs, Cartons),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

The countries covered in the packaged coconut water market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the packaged coconut water market because of the large production of coconut in the developing countries such as India, Indonesia and Philippines, presence of leading manufacturers, availability of coconut water in varied flavors, rapid urbanization and rise in health consciousness among people. Europe is expected to witness highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the increase in inclination towards healthy drinks, increase in consumption of organic food and beverages and reduction in intake of aerated and high carbonated calorie drinks in the region.

