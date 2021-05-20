Özdemir reports Christmas bonus payments from the Greens | Free press

First, the Green Chancellor candidate Baerbock reported arrears of more than 25,000 euros to the Bundestag government. Now also reports former party leader Özdemir.

Berlin (dpa) – According to Greens leader Annalena Baerbock, former party chairman Cem Özdemir has also reported special payments to the Bundestag.

In May, Özdemir reported Christmas bonuses for the years 2014 to 2017 totaling 20,580.11 euros after he and his employees noticed that this had not happened by accident, his office announced on Thursday evening. He was not asked to do this by the Bundestag government.

“Like all employees of the federal office, he received the special payments in his position as chairman of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen and, of course, placed them under considerable burden,” his office said. “Other than that, there were no other special payments by the party.” The current 55-year-old was party leader of the Greens from 2008 to 2018.

Baerbock had previously reported special payments of more than $ 25,000 to the Bundestag government, which she had received in recent years as her party’s federal chairman. She admitted mistakes in an interview with the Handelsblatt. “That was a stupid omission,” said the Greens candidate for chancellor. And yes, that probably annoyed me the most. As soon as I noticed I reported it immediately. “

Members of the Bundestag are not required to disclose in detail payments for paid activities. Instead, the income levels are listed on their Bundestag pages. A spokeswoman for the Greens also gave exact figures on Wednesday. Accordingly, Baerbock reported a total of EUR 25,220.28 at the end of March for the years 2018 to 2020.

From the perspective of the Lobby Control organization, the case shows that the reporting obligation is not yet sufficiently anchored in the daily practice of MPs. The rule violation must have consequences, such as a warning from the Bundestag government, Timo Lange of Lobbycontrol told Handelsblatt. Parliament’s platform guard criticized the fact that parliamentarians have not yet had to fear any significant sanctions. Wolfgang Jäckle of Transparency Germany called for an independent supervisory body to monitor compliance with the Bundestag’s rules of conduct in the future.

