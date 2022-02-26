Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Release Date confirmed, Cast & everything we know so far

The Ozark season 4 Part 2 release date is announced by the makers. The fourth installment debut on Netflix is almost here! The dark thriller, which debuted in 2017, has grabbed its audience with gripping stories. Every season, the stakes get higher as the Byrde family tries to flee the Navarro Cartel. Regrettably, every time one obstacle gets overcome, a new one surfaces.

Fans of Ozark have been waiting for the next chapter since the show’s third season ended with such a bang. Season 4 of Ozark will premiere on Friday, but it will be split into two parts, as you may know.

When will the first episode of Ozark season 4 be released?

Ozark season 4 part 1 will premiere on Netflix on January 21, 2022. Netflix has announced that Ozark will not get renewed for a fifth season. Ozark season 4 will get broken into two parts instead. The decision got made because five seasons felt overly long, and they didn’t want to overstay their welcome, according to showrunner Chris Mundy.

Release date of Ozark season 4 part 2

Netflix has announced the release date for Ozark season 4 part 2 on February 23 with a tweet and a new 50-second teaser. On Friday, April 29, the final seven episodes of the series will be available to stream on Netflix.

Trailer for Ozark Season 4

As you can expect, the trailer for Ozark season 4 part 1 is explosive. With the announcement of the season 4 part 2 release date, Netflix has produced a new teaser for the upcoming final episodes. Ruth’s mysterious narration gets interspersed with horrific teasers of what’s to come in the aftermath.

Ozark season 4 episode count

Each season of Ozark has ten episodes. Season 4 has 14 episodes published in two parts. There will be seven episodes in each segment.

That’s it for now!! For more updates on the new season, stay tuned with us.