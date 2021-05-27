Oxytocin Market Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress According to New Research Report

Oxytocin Market: Overview

Industry interest in the neuropeptide hormone oxytocin has surged on the back of the profound role it has in human evolution. The peptide hormone is implicated in numerical physiological processes. It releases pain relief, notably in muscles and joints. Most prominently, it facilitates birth, lactation, and maternal behavior. For instance, the oxytocin market has evolved underpinned by research in expanding the functions of oxytocin beyond its use in inducing labor.

The drive for the global oxytocin market has picked up pace in the last phase of the last decade. To a large part, this is largely due to scientists investigating the role of oxytocin human well-being, given how crucial it can be affecting social behaviors and modulating emotions in not only in humans, but other species as well. This is evidenced by exogenously administered oxytocin in improving a range of social behavior. Particularly, the healthcare industry is pinning hopes on oxytocin for its incredible potential in mental disorders, as a cancer biomarker, and developing a wide range of therapeutics, such as analgesics.

Oxytocin Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

In the past couple of years, the link between cancer and oxytocin is an emerging research avenue in the oxytocin market. The motivation for such research has stemmed from the role of oxytocin in clinical cancer biomarker or therapeutic target. The role of oxytocin, researchers have found, is implicated in cancer-related cellular mechanism.

Another attractive area is in ASD, schizophrenia, and mood disorder patients. Oxytocin-induced well-being in humans has paved way to the testing the hypothesis through oxytocon-based models. Growing interest in hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis-oxytocin model has broadened the potential of new opportunities in industries whose primary interests are in promoting human health.

Oxytocin Market: Key Trends

A growing number of C-sections has spurred the demand for synthetic oxytocin, bolstered by FDA-approved formulations. Research on human diseases has been bellwether for growing revenue prospect in the oxytocon market. In recent years, a spate of neuroscientific research has been exploring new venues in novel treatment approaches for mental disorders, wherein oxytocin has helped them find new therapeutic targets. Hence, rapidly growing industry developments in autism, depression, schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder, and social anxiety disorders have unlocked new revenue prospect in the oxytocin market.

Increasing interest in social cognition is one of the emerging trends boosting the oxytocin market. A growing number of placebo studies is boosting the strides in the market. In large part, the advances in this direction has been spurred by advancements in neuroimaging technologies. A number of animal studies have expanded the canvas for players in the oxytocin market. Further, the growing numbers of induced births in developing economies has favorably influenced the demand in hospitals and in institutional childbirth in various parts of developing economies. Advances in neurobiology of oxytocin effects are expanding revenue potential in the oxytocin market in coming years. In coming years, more research will uncover new potential in the market.

The global oxytocin market features a high degree of consolidation. Some of the well-entrenched players in the market are Shanghai Hefeng, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, KAPL, JHP Pharmaceuticals, Grindeks, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Bimeda.

Oxytocin Market: Regional Assessment

The opportunities in oxytocin market are spread mainly over the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Of these, North America has seen proliferating numbers of research exploring the role of oxytocin in improving human health. Healthcare industries in the regional market have been focused hopes on novel role of oxytocin. Asia has also been a potentially lucrative region in the global oxytocin market. For instance, rising research interest in Japan has spurred revenues in the regional market.

