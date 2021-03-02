Oxygen Scavengers market Industry Size, Trends, Growth Channels, Segmentation and Forecasts to 2027

Oxygen Scavengers Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Oxygen Scavengers Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Food packing industry is predicted to power the requirement for the oxygen scavenger market. Different trends are predicted to power the growth for oxygen scavengers market.

Scope of The Report:

Also dubbed as oxygen absorber, oxygen scavengers are majorly employed to remove or lower oxygen from feed water of boiler systems and different kinds of packages. It stops deteriorative reactions led by availability of oxygen, thus enhancing functional capability of different processes and products. Oxygen scavengers particularly used for packaging applications falls below the section of active packaging. This kind of packaging is often employed in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries, and it responds to alterations taking place in the surrounding place. The product assists to lower negative impacts of oxygen, while elevating the life of packaged goods. In boilers, it is employed together with deaerators to inhibit corrosion and eliminate residual oxygen content. Moreover, they are employed in preservation of artworks & solderability of electronic parts and oil & gas production.

By composition, the oxygen scavengers market is divided into inorganic and organic products. Amongst these two sections, inorganic oxygen scavengers are employed in a huge scale over the organic scavengers, and this section grabs a huge share of the market. Below this segment, iron based scavengers are preferred mostly for packaging applications, whereas hydrazine hydrate and bisulfites & sodium sulfite are employed for boiler feed water treatment operations.

By form, the oxygen scavengers market is divided into OS films & PET bottles, sachets/canisters/bottle caps & labels, powder form, and liquid form. Sachets/canisters/bottle caps & labels section in terms of volume clocked a huge market share. They are used widely owing to low cost and easy availability. The sachets & labels’ oxygen scavenging speed is much quicker over the oxygen scavenging material incorporated directly into packaging.

Oxygen Scavengers Companies:

The major players included in the global oxygen scavengers market forecast are,

Clariant AG,

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Desiccare, Inc.

Multisorb Technologies Inc.

Solenis LLC

Angus Chemical Company

Tetra Technologies, Inc.

Arkema

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions.

Oxygen Scavengers Market Key Segments:

By Type

Metallic Oxygen Scavengers

Non-metallic Oxygen Scavengers

By End-user Industry

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Power

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Pulp and Paper

Others

Sustainable Developments And Innovative Techs Are Predicted To Result In A Significant Elevation In Requirement For Oxygen Scavengers During Coming Period

Sustainable developments and innovative techs are predicted to result in a significant elevation in requirement for oxygen scavengers during coming period. Oxygen scavenger goods improve product safety and increase product life. They enhance boiler feed water's water quality by lowering its oxygen level. Different trends are predicted to power the growth for oxygen scavengers market. For example, makers are aiming to restore iron powder with other substances to enhance the quality of oxygen scavenger goods. They are also making efforts to enhance tool quality and expand the products' shelf life.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

The Oxygen Scavengers Market In Asia Pacific Will Be The Quickest Developing Region In The Coming Period

The oxygen scavengers market in Asia Pacific will be the quickest developing region in the coming period. This solid development is creditable to favorable trends related to food & beverage packaging sector in this area. Rising usage of packaged foods paired with stress on lowering food wastage are expected to power the growth of the market in coming period. North America market will develop at a significant CAGR in the coming time period due to increasing requirement from oil & gas and pharmaceutical packaging industries. As per EFPIA (European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations), North America added up for almost 50% market share in global pharmaceutical industry. Rising applications associated with preservation of drugs for predetermined time period will power the product requirement in coming period.

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Oxygen Scavengers Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

