Oxygen Free Copper Market 2021 Rising Trends, Growth Opportunities and Global Outlook – Copper Braid Products, Hussey Copper, Aviva Metals, KGHM

Oxygen Free Copper Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Oxygen Free Copper Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The market for oxygen free copper is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.4% globally during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global oxygen free copper market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of numerous players in the market with no significant market share. Some of the major companies are Copper Braid Products, Hussey Copper, Aviva Metals, KGHM, and KME Mansfeld GmbH amongst others.

Oxygen-free copper is a category of highly conductive wrought copper alloys that have been electrolytically optimized to minimize oxygen levels to or below 0.001 percent. Increasing demand from semiconductor has been driving the market growth.

– However, the high cost of copper and the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– Growing oxygen-free copper application in a wide range of electronics are likely to provide opportunities for the oxygen-free copper market over the next five years.

– The electrical & electronics industry is the most dominating end-user industry for the market studied.

– Asia Pacific region dominated across the world with increasing consumption from countries like China and India.

Key Market Trends:

Electrical and Electronics Industry to Dominate the Market

– The electrical and electronics industry stands to be the dominating segment owing to wide consumption in the manufacturing of semiconductors and superconductors.

– Oxygen-free copper is commonly used in manufacturing applications such as the manufacture of semiconductors and superconductors, and high-vacuum systems such as particle accelerators requiring plasma deposition.

– The use of oxygen-free materials is critical in these applications, as the presence of oxygen or some other impurity contributes to unwanted chemical reactions with the materials used in the system.

– Oxygen-free copper witnessing growth in consumption due to wide application in printed circuit boards, microwave tubes, vacuum capacitors, vacuum interrupters, vacuum seals, waveguides, and vacuum tubes for radio and TV transmitters and magnetrons.

– The exponential growth in the number of electronic gadgets across the globe, such as mobile phones, smart devices, tablets, and TV sets, is expected to drive the demand of oxygen free copper over the forecast period.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the oxygen free copper market during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

