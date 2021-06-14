Oxidized Starch Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market

Global Oxidized Starch Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Oxidized starch is used for coating purposes in industries that include pharmaceuticals, food, textile, paper, and construction. The oxidized starch holds shorter chain lengths in their structure as compared to native starch. The oxidized starch in the food industry is used as structure creators in confectionery items and stabilizers in ice cream and milk pudding. Moreover, in the construction sector oxidized starch is precisely used in the production of isolation cardboards and acoustic tiles. The escalating construction sector which includes both residential and commercial spaces is acting as a key driver towards the demand and adoption of an oxidized starch market. According to the International Construction Market Survey, growth rate of the construction industry globally in the year2017 was estimated to be nearly around 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in the year 2018. In addition, as per the annual report of the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, it is clearly stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (reaching approximately 1,278 billion Euro) compared to 2015.

Similarly, in 2017, a similar increase is forecasted (more than 2%) followed by an increase of 3% in 2018 resulting in positively influencing the growth and development of oxidized starch market. However, the availability of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Oxidized Starch market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging food & beverages sector along with escalating pharmaceuticals sector in United States and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as surging rate of construction along with escalating production of textile in countries such as China and India would create lucrative growth prospects for the Oxidized Starch market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Universal Starch Chem Allied

Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co. Ltd.

Avebe U.A.

China Essence Group

Cargill

Ingredion Inc.

Archer Daniels-Midland

Penford Corporation

Tate and Lyle

Ulrick and Short Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

By Application:

Stabilizer Smoothing Agent

Coating Binder

Pigment Binder

Others

By End User:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Construction Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

