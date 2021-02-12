Oxalic Acid Market 2021| Global Size, Share, Segmentation, Analysis By Recent Trends, Development and Growth To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Oxalic acid refers to an organic compound that is present as a crystalline solid and turns to a colorless solution when mixed with water. It is used extensively in the dying process and as a bleaching agent. Oxalic acid also used in the pharmaceutical industry for the operation of purification. It is also used for the polishing of metal and wood cleaning.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The expansion of pharmaceutical industry drives the growth of oxalic acid market as it is used in the production of medicines such as erramycin and borneol. Besides this, surge in the rare earth industry also drives the market growth. However, corrosive nature of oxalic acid and safety issues related to it restricts the market growth. An expansion in the textile industry is expected to boost the growth of oxalic acid market in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Oxalic Acid Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the oxalic acid market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global oxalic acid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oxalic acid market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global oxalic acid market is segmented on the basis of application. On the application of material, the oxalic acid market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, bleaching agents, rare earth products, dyeing and printing, daily use chemicals and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global oxalic acid market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The oxalic acid market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the oxalic acid market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the oxalic acid market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the oxalic acid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from oxalic acid market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for oxalic acid market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the oxalic acid market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the oxalic acid market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Clariant International Ltd.

HeFei DongFeng General Chemicals Plant

Hill Brothers Chemical Co.

Indian Oxalate Limited

LabChem, Inc.

Mudanjiang Hongli Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Limited

Radiant Indus Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Shanxi Province Yuanping Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Star Oxochem Pvt. Ltd.

