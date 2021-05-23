Ovulation Testing Kits Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global Ovulation Testing Kits market is forecast to reach USD 665.7 Million by 2027. Ovulation testing kits help determine the timing of ovulation and optimum fertility. There has been a dramatic rise in the number of women who have their babies at age 35 and over in the past four decades. This progression started in the mid-1970s in the U.S. and has proceeded to grow slowly over time. Fifteen percent of birth-giving people today are 35 and older, up from 11% in 2002 and 8% in 1990. With the increasing trends of late pregnancies across different parts of the world, the adoption of ovulation test kits is anticipated to grow significantly

The new entrance into the existing field is another major factor driving the interest of field players to develop future revenue. For instance, Proov Israel based software company received FDA approval for its at-home ovulation testing kit. The test kit determines progesterone metabolite PdG in urine, which is linked to a woman’s ovulation cycle. Nearly 10% of American women have difficulty in conceiving, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the World Fertility Patterns statistics, Mexico’s birth rates are about two kids per mother, well below the levels expected to support current Mexico’s population. Brazil’s birth rate is also lower, at 1.75, close to that of 1.77 for Colombia. Costa Rica is even smaller, down from 1.66. These declining fertility rates can be threatening for women and parents planning to conceive. Thus, more couples are approaching an artificial pregnancy method.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Swiss Precision Diagnostics, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., HiLin Life Products, Fairhaven Health, LLC, Geratherm Medical, Piramal Enterprises, Nectar Lifesciences, CIGA Healthcare and Visiomed Group SA. The companies have focused on various strategies like new product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and merger to strengthen their market position and expand the market share

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ovulation Testing Kits market on the basis of products, sales channel, end use and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ovulation Urine Test Dipsticks Test Strips Cards

Digital Ovulation Tests

Saliva Ovulation Test Ferning’ Test Measuring Gadget Ferning’ Test Consumable

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online

Supermarkets

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homecare Settings

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

