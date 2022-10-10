Overwatch League weekly schedule (Week 24 – October 10)

Overwatch has earned huge recognition in current occasions and has develop into a famend title within the esports scene. The Overwatch League (OWL) is a protracted and difficult event that goes on for a number of weeks to find out the highest groups from every area. The common season sees a number of skilled groups battle it out for the highest spot by raking in as many factors as attainable.

Overwatch 2 was just lately launched and followers will witness the transition of the OWL to Blizzard Leisure’s new title within the present aggressive skilled season.

Week 24 of the Common Season is simply across the nook and groups are gearing up for yet one more spherical of matches to show themselves on the Overwatch battlefield. Let’s check out the present schedule for Week 24 and the standings of the highest groups from the West and East areas.

Overwatch League schedule for Week 24

Overwatch has an enormous esports group that follows all of the matches and tournaments round Blizzard’s widespread hero-shooter title. OWL hosts a sequence of tournaments for skilled groups and offers a platform for these groups to show their abilities and prowess within the recreation.

Week 24 Schedule

Common Season Week 23 is concluding quickly and all collaborating groups are making ready for the onset of Week 24. Right here is the present schedule for Common Season Week 24.

West Area:

SAT, OCT 15 (12:30 AM IST) – New York Excelsior vs. London Spitfire

New York Excelsior vs. London Spitfire SAT, OCT 15 (2:00 AM IST) – Paris Everlasting vs. San Francisco Shock

Paris Everlasting vs. San Francisco Shock SAT, OCT 15 (3:30 AM IST) – Florida Mayhem vs. Toronto Defiant

Florida Mayhem vs. Toronto Defiant SUN, OCT 16 (12:30 AM IST) – San Francisco Shock vs. London Spitfire

San Francisco Shock vs. London Spitfire SUN, OCT 16 (2:00 AM IST) – New York Excelsior vs. Boston Rebellion

New York Excelsior vs. Boston Rebellion SUN, OCT 16 (3:30 AM IST) – Florida Mayhem vs. Houston Outlaws

Florida Mayhem vs. Houston Outlaws MON, OCT 17 (12:30 AM IST) – Boston Rebellion vs. Paris Everlasting

Boston Rebellion vs. Paris Everlasting MON, OCT 17 (2:00 AM IST) – Houston Outlaws vs. Toronto Defiant

East Area:

SAT, OCT 15 (3:30 PM IST) – Chengdu Hunters vs. Guangzhou Cost

Chengdu Hunters vs. Guangzhou Cost SAT, OCT 15 (5:00 PM IST) – TBD vs. Hangzhou Spark

TBD vs. Hangzhou Spark SAT, OCT 15 (10:00 PM IST) – TBD vs. Hangzhou Spark

Two of the East Area groups within the present bracket are presently not finalized for Week 24 matches. The groups are anticipated to be finalized earlier than the precise graduation of the official matches.

Common Season Standing

The groups collaborating within the OWL play in opposition to one another of their respective areas for a number of weeks at a stretch and collect factors primarily based on their map wins. Listed here are the present standings for the 2022 Common Season.

Word: The ultimate column is the overall Factors gathered by the respective groups. The numbers are denoted with a “p” on the finish.

West Area:

1. Dallas Gasoline 20-4 61-26 +35 26p 2. San Francisco Shock 18-4 59-25 +34 24p 3. Los Angeles Gladiators 17-6 61-28 +33 24p 4. Houston Outlaws 16-6 54-36 +18 19p 5. Atlanta Reign 13-11 51-42 +9 16p 6. London Spitfire 13-9 45-38 +7 15p 7. Toronto Defiant 11-11 45-45 14p 8. Washington Justice 11-13 47-51 -4 13p 9. Florida Mayhem 10-12 40-44 -4 13p 10. Boston Rebellion 8-13 36-47 -11 8p 11. Vancouver Titans 5-19 29-62 -33 6p 12. New York Excelsior 4-18 27-60 -33 4p 13. Paris Everlasting 1-21 14-65 -51 1p

East Area:

1. Seoul Dynasty 19-5 62-24 +38 25p 2. Shanghai Dragons 18-6 57-30 +27 23p 3. Philadelphia Fusion 11-13 50-50 15p 4. Hangzhou Spark 11-13 46-49 -3 13p 5. Guangzhou Cost 9-15 34-56 -22 10p 6. Chengdu Hunters 9-15 39-52 -13 9p 7. Los Angeles Valiant 7-17 36-63 -27 7p

The place to look at

Followers can watch the upcoming OWL 2022 Common Season matches on the official Overwatch channel on YouTube Gaming. Fanatics can subscribe to the channel and allow notifications to get the newest updates on the matches which can be going dwell.

Overwatch League is likely one of the highest tier tournaments in the neighborhood with an enormous affect because of the extreme gameplay {of professional} gamers, methods, and techniques they make use of to win matches.

