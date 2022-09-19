Monday, September 19, 2022
Latest:

MCCOURIER

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Overwatch League 2022 Playoffs And Grand Finals Dates And Location Have Been Set
Technology 

Overwatch League 2022 Playoffs And Grand Finals Dates And Location Have Been Set

Jean Nicholas

After two years without being able to admit fans to playoffs and Grand Finals, the 2022 Overwatch League season will conclude with a live event. Blizzard announced that the playoffs will run from October 30 to November 3. The Grand Finals, meanwhile, are set for November 4.

The action will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in California — the same venue where BlizzCon takes place. That suggests Blizzard already had the convention center booked, as BlizzCon normally takes place around that time.

It also means that this year’s OWL playoffs and Grand Finals will take place in the building where Blizzard formally announced Overwatch and Overwatch 2. With the original Overwatch shutting down in early October, this seems like a fitting way to truly usher in the era of Overwatch 2 — which OWL has been running on all season.

I don’t think I’ll be able to attend, unfortunately (I’ve still yet to get to an OWL event, somehow). But even watching at home, having a live audience makes a huge difference to the energy levels of esports events. I’m looking forward to it.

See also  Recruitment CRM: The Advantages to Know About

Jean Nicholas

Jean is a Tech enthusiast, He loves to explore the web world most of the time. Jean is one of the important hand behind the success of mccourier.com

You May Also Like

snap camera

Snapchat Icon Aesthetic: Complete Guide to Change Snapchat Icon on Android and iPhone

Nidhi Gandhi
Benefits of In-Home Monitoring Systems for Seniors

How In-Home Monitoring Systems For Seniors Can Help Keep Them Safe

Jean Nicholas
Add a heading

Facebook is now allowing users to send Silent Messages and GIFs,

Nidhi Gandhi