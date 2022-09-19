Fans watch a match between the Houston Outlaws and the Dallas Fuel during the Activision Blizzard … [+] Inc. Overwatch League ‘Battle For Texas’ tournament at Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas, U.S., on Friday, May 6, 2022. The ‘Battle For Texas’ tournament is the first in-person match since early 2020. Photographer: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg © 2022 Bloomberg Finance LP

After two years without being able to admit fans to playoffs and Grand Finals, the 2022 Overwatch League season will conclude with a live event. Blizzard announced that the playoffs will run from October 30 to November 3. The Grand Finals, meanwhile, are set for November 4.

The action will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in California — the same venue where BlizzCon takes place. That suggests Blizzard already had the convention center booked, as BlizzCon normally takes place around that time.

It also means that this year’s OWL playoffs and Grand Finals will take place in the building where Blizzard formally announced Overwatch and Overwatch 2. With the original Overwatch shutting down in early October, this seems like a fitting way to truly usher in the era of Overwatch 2 — which OWL has been running on all season.

I don’t think I’ll be able to attend, unfortunately (I’ve still yet to get to an OWL event, somehow). But even watching at home, having a live audience makes a huge difference to the energy levels of esports events. I’m looking forward to it.