Overwatch 2’s Thanksgiving Double Match XP Weekend Is Now Live

The primary season of Overwatch 2 is drawing to an in depth, and also you solely have 12 days or so to get to stage 80 of the premium Battle Cross and unlock that sick Cyber Demon Genji Mythic pores and skin. I’ve snagged it on my fundamental account and solely have just a few ranges to go on my secondary earlier than I unlock it. I’ll get there a bit sooner because of the Double Match XP weekend occasion that’s now reside.

That is the third Double Match XP weekend Blizzard has provided as a part of a makegood for all of the launch issues. You can too declare free bonuses like a Legendary Reaper pores and skin, a well being pack Weapon Allure and spotlight intros for Junker Queen and Kiriko only for logging in. There are Twitch drops accessible on the minute too.

This newest Double Match XP weekend will run till Monday at 2PM ET. So, for those who’re searching for downtime whereas visiting household (or they’re visiting you) for Thanksgiving and you’ve got a PC or console that may run Overwatch 2 helpful, now is an efficient time to hop in and crank by some Battle Cross ranges.

As a reminder, Season 2 of Overwatch 2 will get underway on December 6. Blizzard will reveal many extra particulars within the coming days, beginning with a Ramattra gameplay video on Saturday.

