Friday, October 28, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Overwatch 2’s Latest Double XP Weekend Is Underway
Technology 

Overwatch 2’s Latest Double XP Weekend Is Underway

Jean Nicholas

For the second weekend working, you will get double the XP that you simply earn from taking part in Overwatch 2 matches. The sport’s second Double Match XP weekend is now dwell. It runs till 2PM on Monday, October 31.

You’ll earn twice as a lot XP as traditional for finishing matches. Nevertheless, you gained’t get double XP from challenges (that are what you need to be specializing in if you wish to degree up the Battle Go quick).

MORE FROM FORBESOverwatch 2’s First Restricted-Time Occasion Is A Nice Preview Of PVE, However The Monetization Is Nonetheless ToughBy Kris Holt

Blizzard is providing three Double Match XP occasions in Season 1 in an try and make up for the key points that plagued Overwatch 2 at launch. In the event you log in between now and the tip of the season, you’ll additionally get a Weapon Allure within the type of a well being pack and a Legendary Reaper pores and skin no further price. Given the state of Overwatch 2’s monetization proper now, it’s price taking all of the free stuff we are able to get.

MORE FOR YOU

$100M Magic: Why Bruno Mars And Different Stars Are Ditching Their Managers

Discovering The Subsequent Bull Market Leaders

Let’s Give Ben Simmons A Probability

For extra information and updates on Overwatch 2 and different video games, comply with my Forbes weblog! You will get a weekly round-up electronic mail that features the whole lot I publish. You would be doing me a strong, too — it is a good way to help me and my work for free of charge.

You probably have any questions on Overwatch 2 or anything I write about, follow me on Twitter and ask me there.

See also  Today’s Wordle #490 Hint, Clues And Answer For Saturday, October 22nd Word Of The Day

Jean Nicholas

Jean is a Tech enthusiast, He loves to explore the web world most of the time. Jean is one of the important hand behind the success of mccourier.com

You May Also Like

McCourier.com 80

How to update Messenger feature on Instagram?

Nidhi Gandhi
Tesla Asks Drivers To Vote On New Supercharger Locations, But Will They Be Rural?

Tesla Asks Drivers To Vote On New Supercharger Locations, But Will They Be Rural?

Jean Nicholas
Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Saturday, October 15

Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Thursday, October 27

Jean Nicholas