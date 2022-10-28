Overwatch 2’s Latest Double XP Weekend Is Underway

Share to Fb



For the second weekend working, you will get double the XP that you simply earn from taking part in Overwatch 2 matches. The sport’s second Double Match XP weekend is now dwell. It runs till 2PM on Monday, October 31.

You’ll earn twice as a lot XP as traditional for finishing matches. Nevertheless, you gained’t get double XP from challenges (that are what you need to be specializing in if you wish to degree up the Battle Go quick).

Blizzard is providing three Double Match XP occasions in Season 1 in an try and make up for the key points that plagued Overwatch 2 at launch. In the event you log in between now and the tip of the season, you’ll additionally get a Weapon Allure within the type of a well being pack and a Legendary Reaper pores and skin no further price. Given the state of Overwatch 2’s monetization proper now, it’s price taking all of the free stuff we are able to get.

