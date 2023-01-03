Overwatch 2’s Battle For Olympus Event Is A Free-For-All Deathmatch With ‘Reimagined Abilities’ And Global Leaderboard

Blizzard has revealed some extra particulars about Battle for Olympus, the following Overwatch 2 limited-time occasion. It’s a free-for-all deathmatch mode that options seven heroes with “reimagined talents.” The trailer reveals that you simply’ll be capable of select from Roadhog, Pharah, Ramattra, Junker Queen, Widowmaker, Lucio and Reinhardt.

It’s not utterly clear what all of those reworked talents contain, although we get a peek at a couple of of them. Roadhog will shoot rocks out of his Scrap Gun and it looks like Junker Queen will ship lightning strikes when she makes use of Rampage. It appears like Pharah will be capable of transfer and self-heal when she triggers Barrage too. Right here’s hoping Lucio will get a critical buff to be on a degree enjoying subject with these DPS and tank foes.

The trailer features a bunch of recent voice strains and also you’ll be capable of earn “divine rewards,” hopefully together with at the least a few skins. What’s most attention-grabbing to me is that there shall be a world leaderboard with the full kills for every of the seven heroes. The hero who has probably the most eliminations total shall be immortalized in a statue someplace on Ilios. That’s a enjoyable little quirk, and the leaderboard ought to provide a uncommon perception into the recognition of Overwatch 2 occasions.

Battle for Olympus begins on January 5. It’ll run till January 19.

As well as, you’ll have one other probability to get your fingers on some Legendary Overwatch League skins beginning on January 5. A minimum of for now, it’s your final probability to seize these ones”

