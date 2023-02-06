Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Season 3 event release date revealed

The official Twitter web page of Overwatch launched the trailer for Overwatch 2 Season 3. One of many highlights was saying the sport’s collaboration with the favored anime One Punch Man.

The trailer incorporates a clip of the Hero Doomfist in a One Punch Man-themed pores and skin. This will likely be a part of an occasion from Season 3 that may happen between March 7 and April 6, 2023.

This is without doubt one of the many particulars revealed within the trailer for Overwatch 2 Season 3. Together with that, gamers will witness a brand new Japanese mythology-themed pores and skin assortment and a brand new Management map referred to as Antarctic Peninsula.

Overwatch 2’s Doomfist getting a pores and skin impressed by One Punch Man‘s Saitama in Season 3

Season 3 of Overwatch 2 is about to kickstart on February 7, 2023. One of many occasions this season will likely be a collaboration between the sport and widespread manga-turned-anime, One Punch Man.

As a part of that collaboration, Doomfist, one of many Harm heroes within the recreation, is getting a pores and skin based mostly on Saitama, the eponymous protagonist of One Punch Man. The Doomfist pores and skin will most definitely be categorized as a Legendary-tier pores and skin, which gamers can get by finishing event-themed challenges.

The Doomfist pores and skin resembles Saitama’s outfit within the anime and consists of a yellow general, put along with a brown belt. It additionally has the identical pink gloves and boots proven within the anime. The pores and skin could be incomplete with out the long-lasting white cape, however Blizzard has delivered but once more.

As talked about earlier, the occasion will final for a month, from March 7-April 6, 2023. Gamers can earn a number of in-game cosmetics by it, amongst which will likely be a free Legendary pores and skin.

Mythic Kiriko pores and skin, new Management Map, and different issues coming with Overwatch 2 Season 3

You will not need to miss the Loverwatch Courting Simulator 💋An #Overwatch2 text-based courting sim the place gamers will choose between Mercy or Genji’s path. Unlock the key ending, and earn a themed Spotlight Intro!💌 Launching February 13 https://t.co/PiJdUa5aSU

Season 3 of Blizzard’s team-based Hero shooter title may have a line of skins based mostly on Asian mythology. This coveted assortment will function a Mythic Kiriko pores and skin. Some will likely be accessible within the store, whereas others will likely be a part of the Battle Move. This follows the identical sample because the Greek mythology-themed skins from Season 2.

Overwatch 2’s Management may even get its first unique map. Based mostly in Antarctica, it was revealed in Mei’s “Rise and Shine” cinematic.

Aside from the One Punch Man-themed occasion, there will likely be two Valentine’s Day-themed events in February referred to as Loverwatch Courting and Final Valentine’s Occasion. Moreover these, a PachiMarchi occasion can also be coming again with a brand new limited-time recreation mode.

