‘Overwatch 2’ Won’t Have Another Major IP Crossover In Season 4

Overwatch 2’s first massive IP crossover is with ‘One Punch Man,’ and clearly meaning Doomfist is … [+] getting a Saitama pores and skin. Blizzard Leisure

Overwatch 2 is lastly getting a significant IP crossover in Season 3 with One-Punch Man skins and cosmetics coming to the sport. That was a cool, enjoyable shock for a lot of followers of Overwatch 2 on a dreary February Monday. However whereas Group 4 is trying into different collaborations, don’t count on to see, like, Dragon Ball or WWE skins in Overwatch 2 within the subsequent few months.

“We’re not imminently planning a second [crossover]. Like, there’s not one other Season 4 main collab developing, for instance,” Overwatch business lead and vice-president Jon Spector informed ComicBook.com. “However we do have a bunch of various ongoing conversations for us, issues we’re enthusiastic about probably bringing to life.”

For now, it looks as if the Overwatch workforce goes to take the temperature of followers and gauge what the response is to the One-Punch Man crossover is like earlier than committing to extra crossovers. Any IP that the devs do invite into the world of Overwatch 2 needs to be one that matches in with the world they’ve created and one which followers are literally taken with. Clearly, the rightsholders of different IPs must have an interest too.

Nonetheless, this can be a constructive begin and based mostly on what I’ve been seeing, of us appear to be into the One-Punch Man crossover thus far. Hopefully, we’ll see extra collabs quickly, however it would possibly take some time given how lengthy it takes for Blizzard to create new skins. Within the meantime, it’s price studying the ComicBook.com interview to be taught extra about how the One-Punch Man crossover got here collectively.

For extra information and updates on Overwatch 2 and different video games, observe my Forbes weblog! You will get a weekly round-up e mail that features every little thing I publish. You would be doing me a stable, too — it is an effective way to assist me and my work without charge.