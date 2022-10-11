Overwatch 2 Update (October 10)

Blizzard is at present deploying fixes for Overwatch 2, together with disabling sure heroes, to proceed smoothing out the LC-208 bug in addition to a number of different points concerning development.

Overwatch 2 has been going through a tough time since its launch. Though at its core, the sport gives fairly a enjoyable and thrilling expertise, constructing upon its predecessor, there has not often been a day for the reason that sport’s launch, when gamers have been capable of play correctly. Blizzard deployed a number of patches and fixes for gamers on October 7, and so they proceed so as to add extra.

🚨 QUICK PSA 🚨 Bastion and Torbjörn might be taking a fast journey to the workshop whereas we iron out a number of bugs of their means kits! 🛠️ Bastion might be unavailable in all modes throughout this time, whereas Torbjörn will nonetheless be playable in Fast Play. https://t.co/ghjLL5KV7b

Blizzard has briefly disabled Bastion from all sport modes and Torbjörn from aggressive solely. each of the heroes are experiencing bugs that closely affect the gameplay. The group is at present engaged on a brand new problem that forestalls gamers from accessing all of their owned heroes.

Replace Replace We might be taking #Overwatch2 offline at 8PM PT for an estimated 1 hr. 🚨Replace 🚨We might be taking #Overwatch2 offline at 8PM PT for an estimated 1 hr.

Blizzard took the servers offline for an hour, at round 8:00 pm PDT. At present the servers are again on-line. Let’s check out the standing replace.

Overwatch 2 Standing Replace – October 10, 2022

9:00 p.m. PDT : Emergency Upkeep has accomplished Overwatch 2 servers are stay. Thanks to your persistence, everybody.

: Emergency Upkeep has accomplished Overwatch 2 servers are stay. Thanks to your persistence, everybody. 8:00 p.m. PDT : We might be taking Overwatch 2 offline for roughly one hour.

: We might be taking Overwatch 2 offline for roughly one hour. 7:00 p.m. PDT : The group is conscious of a brand new problem that forestalls gamers from accessing all their owned heroes. A difficulty causes this with our servers that monitor participant development. We’re working to get this problem resolved as shortly as potential.

: The group is conscious of a brand new problem that forestalls gamers from accessing all their owned heroes. A difficulty causes this with our servers that monitor participant development. We’re working to get this problem resolved as shortly as potential. 3:00 p.m. PDT : Bastion is briefly disabled in every single place in-game, and Torbjörn is briefly disabled in aggressive solely. Each of those heroes are experiencing bugs that closely affect gameplay, and we’ll share an replace on them quickly.

: Bastion is briefly disabled in every single place in-game, and Torbjörn is briefly disabled in aggressive solely. Each of those heroes are experiencing bugs that closely affect gameplay, and we’ll share an replace on them quickly. We applied fixes for LC-208, however there are some gamers nonetheless experiencing different errors on this class. The group will proceed to work on further fixes.

We made some changes to assist course of extra gamers by way of the account merge queue.

The group is at present engaged on the sport and can present future updates quickly. preserve an eye fixed right here to be up to date on the whole lot Overwatch 2.

