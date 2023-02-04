Overwatch 2 to remove map pools in Season 4

A February 3 weblog publish from Overwatch 2’s builders confirmed that Blizzard will likely be eradicating map swimming pools from the sport Season 4 onwards. It was talked about that maps leaving and returning to the title didn’t align with the time they wanted to make crucial enhancements.

Whereas the sport has supplied a novel collection of maps each season to this point, it’s going to not comply with the identical guidelines from Season 4. Which means all of them will likely be obtainable to play in queues. This is likely to be main information for the neighborhood, however the builders had one thing in thoughts earlier than making their resolution.

No extra map swimming pools from Overwatch 2 Season 4

Recreation Director for Overwatch 2, Aaron Keller posted an article on the official Blizzard weblog web page, the place it was instructed that the present map pool would go away Season 4 onwards for a wide range of causes. Within the publish, Keller stated:

“We aimed to supply a little bit of freshness every season and focus the variety of maps that folks had been taking part in, nonetheless participant sentiment round map swimming pools was fairly low, the map roster doesn’t have sufficient maps the place we really want them.”

He then acknowledged that the impression the present map roster system had on the seasons was not sufficient. The publish additionally shed some mild on the event means of Overwatch 2, because it confirmed that maps randomly depart and enter the pool, making it tougher for builders to make adjustments to them.

An ideal instance of this that was included within the article concerned Gibralter. This map was presupposed to return in Season 4, but the method of testing and improving it impressed doubts in Overwatch builders’ minds concerning after they’d have the ability to re-release it.

This implies that eradicating map swimming pools presents extra choices to the sport’s creators in terms of actively selecting content material to enhance and tweak. Keller additionally talked about the potential for such swimming pools returning, saying:

“There’s the likelihood that we deliver map swimming pools again within the far future when we now have much more maps within the sport.”

He added that if map swimming pools had been to return, they’d rotate at a a lot quicker charge and even on a weekly foundation.

How will eradicating map swimming pools have an effect on the Overwatch 2 neighborhood?

A brand new pool per season undoubtedly retains the map roaster within the title contemporary. However the neighborhood has complained about this, as there aren’t sufficient maps to place them on a particular roster.

If builders select to stay to this resolution and utterly take away map swimming pools, part of the neighborhood will certainly be comfortable, as each single possibility will likely be obtainable for queuing.

Nevertheless, this might have an effect on the event course of fairly a bit as it will likely be considerably tougher for Blizzard to make sudden tweaks and adjustments to maps that want remodeling.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



