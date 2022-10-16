Overwatch 2 Tank Hero tier list

Overwatch 2 is the most recent First Particular person Shooter free-to-play title within the world market. It got here out on October 4 as a sequel to Blizzard’s Overwatch. The older title shortly gained traction within the esports scene and consequently, a large group shaped underneath its umbrella.

Overwatch 2 options three primary courses in-game – Tank, Harm, and Assist. The names are fairly self-explanatory, however the significance of taking part in one’s function adequately controls the possibilities of successful or shedding a match.

There are a complete of 10 Tank heroes in Overwatch 2 and Junker Queen has been freshly launched to the ranks. Allow us to focus on the tier listing of all Tank heroes contemplating the present meta and stability modifications.

Word: The tier listing is the creator’s opinions and might differ from individual to individual. This isn’t an absolute listing and is topic to alter.

Overwatch 2 Tank Heroes Tier Record

The phrase Tank robotically brings up the image of a strong, sturdy, and huge structured fighter. The design patterns and skills of the Tank Heroes in Overwatch 2 have a tendency to stay with this visualization as properly. They’ve extra Well being Factors in comparison with different courses since they grew to become the defend for the group fairly actually.

Tanks type the primary line of protection and defend their teammates from incoming injury, a job that requires psychological fortitude and a robust sense of self-sacrifice.

Tank Hero Tier Record (Picture through Tiermaker.com)

S-Tier

D’VA is a superb Tank Class Hero with excessive injury output in addition to excessive mobility. She will be able to shortly maneuver to completely different positions as and when required whereas concentrating on the weakest hyperlinks within the enemy group. She will be able to additionally utterly negate incoming injury along with her matrix means to guard the group in opposition to heavy fireplace. Her final can take out a number of heroes in its efficient explosion vary.

Zarya is a strong shut fight tank not like D’VA and might deploy private shields for her teammates in addition to herself. She is able to dealing ridiculous injury along with her main weapon as its injury will increase with the shields absorbing it. The Hero can use her final to immobilize enemies within the efficient area for some epic means combos.

A-Tier

Sigma and Winston have an identical area of talents with them with the ability to deploy shields that may block incoming injury, with their teammates with the ability to shoot by way of.

The shields have a period and might be broken by enemies to destroy. Winston has the extra benefit of mobility through which gamers can stomp on weaker gamers holding the again line.

Orisa is without doubt one of the most annoying Tank Heroes on this tier. It could output a load of harm as the first weapon doesn’t have an ammo depend however an overheating situation. The javelin permits it to maintain away aggressive Heroes which may attempt to push up shut. The last word is a good way to manage an entire head-on push from enemies and disable them for a brief period.

B-Tier

Reinhardt is a staple Tank Hero in Overwatch 2. The hero has customary close-range talents and is easy to be taught. He can deploy a defend that may final infinitely whereas utilizing it until shot and destroyed.

Reinhardt additionally makes use of a sword slash means to wreck enemies at a distance. He has a large final means that may knock down enemies in an efficient vary. A detrimental buff “sleep” impacts gamers hit along with his final.

Roadhog is an unconventional Tank Hero for a hero-shooter title. His main weapon can one-shot from shut vary whereas inflicting main injury on others.

The Hero can pull enemies in direction of him along with his hook and it’s tremendous environment friendly when used on squishy Heroes. His final fires a barrage of bullets which have a knockback impact and is a superb device for taking goal management.

C-Tier

Junker Queen

Wrecking Ball

Junker Queen is a brand new Hero that has been launched to the sport with the launch of Overwatch 2. She has seen a fast rise in choose charges however is most helpful in opposition to particular enemies.

The Hero can present fast therapeutic and additional well being factors to her allies however for a brief period. Junker Queen is extra inclined towards a Tank that may help the group slightly than being the primary contact for enemies.

Wrecking ball falls on the decrease tiers attributable to its restricted usability in Overwatch 2 maps. His final is the one high-damage ability that acts as an important technique of space management. It makes use of a grappling means to shortly maneuver and reposition himself however it’s not an important device contemplating his giant character measurement, which makes it simpler for enemies to shoot him down.

D-Tier

Doomfist is the least-used Hero within the Overwatch 2 Tank pool. His talents considerably mimic D’VA however output lesser injury and have a decrease affect on the sport. He might be helpful as an initiator since he has the flexibility to dam a proportion of incoming injury.

His rocket punch means can knock again an enemy participant, which is an efficient device to take out a Harm or a Assist Hero from the struggle.

His final is a focused means that permits Doomfist to leap above and strike the designated space. As he leaps into the sky, the Hero turns into invulnerable until he lands on the bottom to smash it. Nonetheless, it may be dodged simply by those that have greater mobility and keep away from all of the injury within the efficient vary.



