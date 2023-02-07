Overwatch 2 Season 3 patch notes (February 7)

Overwatch 2 Season 3 will endure a big change with the newest patch, which brings buffs to a number of heroes that weren’t working in addition to meant. These heroes have been being pushed down within the hierarchy, particularly within the aggressive scene. Gamers requesting modifications for them are lastly getting what they need.

Nonetheless, hero buffs aren’t the one modifications coming to the sport. The Antarctic Peninsula will now be obtainable, offering extra vital challenges to followers. The snowy lands would be the new battlefield for gamers as they tackle one another. Streamer Shield settings are additionally a part of the newest replace. They goal to make gamers extra conscious of knowledge and different particulars associated to their streaming.

Overwatch 2 has been a profitable launch to a big extent, and Blizzard has managed to do justice to the primary sport. Regardless of some points nonetheless present, the sport builders have continued to work on completely different enhancements, and hero steadiness modifications have been one such space. This ensures that no hero feels too overpowered and permits gamers to rethink their methods and plans.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 patch will undoubtedly make gamers suppose extra about their methods

Whether or not it’s due to the brand new map or the buffs to sure heroes, Overwatch 2 gamers must rethink their match method as soon as the modifications are applied. Whereas many of the modifications aren’t groundbreaking by any means, they create delicate variations that may change a personality’s effectiveness.

Blizzard has formally talked about all the newest modifications in its official discussion board, and the replace is about to go dwell on February 7, 2023.

Check out the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Steadiness Modifications 🧰Listed here are among the highlights:👼 Mercy will get a BRAND-NEW passive📈 Buffs to a wide range of underperforming heroes📉 Widowmaker takes a success to her well being pool📋 Patch Notes will probably be formally revealed later right this moment! https://t.co/6sXnqd7wHR

OVERWATCH 2 GENERAL UPDATES

Accessibility Enhancements

Improved Subtitles Choices in Overwatch 2: textual content scalability, character portrait icons, speaker title, textual content shade, background shade, and subtitle preview within the choices menu

Added mouse cursor dimension setting for PC

Added setting to pick customized colours for Group and Alert colours within the UI. Preview characteristic added to preview customized colours within the accessibility choices

Challenges

Added challenges to unlock “Silhouette” participant icons for all heroes in Overwatch 2.

Added monitoring for every of the roles for the Weekly “Position Mastery” problem

Added Ramattra unlock challenges in Overwatch 2.

Partial progress by means of the season three Battle Move is now carried over to the “Wins for Ramattra” problem

Endorsements

Gamers can now endorse the opposing staff in Overwatch 2.

All gamers can now be endorsed in Free-For-All sport modes

Recreation Report

Gamers can view scoreboards from earlier matches throughout the View Recreation Studies menu discovered within the Historical past tab of the Profession Profile

Thriller Heroes Modifications

Thriller Heroes now limits every staff to a most of three of every function in Overwatch 2.

Instance: You’re Reinhardt in Thriller Heroes. Your staff additionally contains Mercy, Ana, and Lucio. Whenever you die, you can’t respawn as a Help hero as a result of there are already three Help heroes in your staff. You’ll both be respawned as a Harm or a Tank hero

This new most function restrict could be modified in Customized Video games below Settings > Modes > All > Random Hero Position Restrict Per Group,

This setting solely capabilities when the Respawn as Random Hero setting is enabled

Overwatch Credit are again

Overwatch Credit, which have been beforehand labeled “Legacy Credit” and weren’t earnable in Overwatch 2, can now as soon as once more be earned by means of progressing within the Season 3 Battle Move

All gamers can earn as much as 1500 credit as free rewards, and one other 500 credit can be found as premium rewards within the Season 3 Battle Move

Credit could be spent within the Hero Gallery, which now incorporates practically all seasonal Epic and Legendary-tier skins launched previous to the launch of Overwatch 2. This contains many skins that have been beforehand solely obtainable for buy with Cash within the “Only for You” part of our Store

Ping System Replace

Urgent Skill 1 or Skill 2 when the ping wheel is open and when these talents are on cooldown now prints these cooldowns in chat for Overwatch 2.

Instance: If Baptiste’s Immortality Subject is on cooldown and also you press the important thing/button to activate the flexibility whereas the Ping Wheel is open, the cooldown for the flexibility will probably be printed in chat.

OVERWATCH 2 COMPETITIVE PLAY

Talent tiers and divisions will modify after each 5 wins or 15 losses and ties (formally 7 wins or 20 losses and ties)

Gamers can choose the “View Aggressive Progress” button from the Aggressive menu to view their progress towards receiving a rank replace

OVERWATCH 2 WORKSHOP UPDATES

Workshop Moderation Instruments

Inappropriate Communication

Inappropriate Title

Dishonest

Gameplay Sabotage

Inappropriate Customized Content material

OVERWATCH 2 HERO UPDATES

ALL HEROES

Most final cost retained when swapping heroes decreased from 30 to 25%

Developer Remark: As a part of this patch, there was a tuning go for the way usually final talents are being generated, so count on to see a number of final price changes throughout a number of heroes.

TANK ROLE PASSIVE

The well being totals for all tank heroes will probably be decrease when taking part in any sport mode that doesn’t have a job queue. Well being totals will stay the identical for tanks when taking part in any Position Queue-enabled sport.

Developer Remark: This alteration to the tank HP swimming pools helps to deal with the relative energy of these heroes in sport modes the place there could be a number of of them on the identical staff.

OVERWATCH 2 TANK

D.Va

Mech base well being in Position Queue modes stays the identical at 350

Mech base well being in non-Position Queue modes decreased from 350 to 200

Doomfist

Base well being in Position Queue modes stays the identical at 450

Base well being in non-Position Queue modes decreased from 450 to 300

Junkerqueen

Base well being in Position Queue modes elevated to 450

Base well being in non-Position Queue modes decreased from 425 to 300

Developer Remark: The general base well being for Junkerqueen is elevated by 25 HP.

Orisa

Base well being in Position Queue modes stays the identical at 275

Base well being in non-Position Queue modes decreased from 275 to 125

Augmented Fusion Driver:

Harm falloff vary decreased from 25 to fifteen meters

Ramattra

Base well being in Position Queue modes stays the identical at 450

Base well being in non-Position Queue modes decreased from 450 to 300

Annihilation:

Damaging enemies with the last word now slows the period timer down as an alternative of pausing it completely. Lasts as much as 20 seconds

Final price elevated 12%

Developer Remark: The thought of an final skill doubtlessly lasting perpetually is an thrilling idea, however the actuality is that if it’s too simple to do, it causes loads of frustrations, and with Ramattra’s final specifically, an extreme quantity of visible noise. We’re limiting the utmost period to twenty seconds, which continues to be extremely impactful for many staff fights, nevertheless it ensures it’ll finish in an inexpensive period of time.

Reinhardt

Base well being in Position Queue modes stays the identical at 325

Base well being in non-Position Queue modes decreased from 325 to 175

Cost:

Cooldown decreased from 8 to 7 seconds

Hearth Strike:

Harm elevated from 90 to 100

Earthshatter:

Direct hit harm decreased from 250 to 170

Knockdown period elevated from 2.5 to 2.75 seconds

Final price elevated 7%

Rocket Hammer:

Knockback impulse decreased from 10 to six

Developer Remark: In related vogue to Roadhog’s Chain Hook combo modifications final season, we’d usually prefer to keep away from heroes within the Tank function from killing enemies in a single shot. Earthshatter direct hit harm is being decreased with that purpose in thoughts. Typically, targets on the receiving finish would die anyway in the course of the knockdown stun, nevertheless it does open up some potential for his or her allies to intervene.

For now, we’re nice with Cost pin staying deadly to many characters because of the issue and threat concerned. The Hearth Strike harm enhance does imply it may as soon as once more one-shot when mixed with Baptiste’s Amplification Matrix, however that requires an final combo with one other hero. We’ll see the way it performs out and modify if mandatory.

The Rocket Hammer knockback discount feels like a lack of energy, although it’s truly aiming to scale back the variety of occasions Reinhardt by accident knocks enemies out of his melee vary.

Roadhog

Base well being in Position Queue modes stays the identical at 700

Base well being in non-Position Queue modes decreased from 700 to 550

Entire Hog:

Most period elevated from 6 to eight seconds

Final price elevated 8%

Developer Remark: Permitting Roadhog to make use of talents throughout his final made it rather more dependable in a solo tank atmosphere, although doing so was usually very similar to simply canceling the last word because it ran out of time. We’re including a pair seconds to the utmost period to extend the flexibleness of participant decisions in the course of the Entire Hog final, however we’ll control if it’s merely an excessive amount of harm or knockback total.

Sigma

Base well being in Position Queue modes stays the identical at 350

Base well being in non-Position Queue modes decreased from 350 to 200

Gravitic Flux:

Final price elevated 7%

Winston

Base well being in Position Queue modes stays the identical at 350

Base well being in none non-Position Queue modes decreased from 350 to 200

Barrier Projector:

Well being decreased from 700 to 650

Wrecking Ball:

Base well being in Position Queue modes decreased from 600 to 450

Base well being in non-Position Queue modes decreased from 600 to 300

Defend well being elevated from 0 to 150

Pile Driver:

Cooldown decreased from 10 to eight seconds

Minefield:

Final price elevated 9%

Arming time decreased from 1.5 to 1 second

Developer Remark: Wrecking Ball acquired among the fewest modifications within the transition to 5v5 as he proved to be one of the crucial efficient solo tanks in early testing. His excessive mobility and large well being pool allow him to decide on when to struggle rather more freely than different heroes. These modifications are aimed toward lowering his downtime so he can press that benefit even additional. The regenerating protect well being pool usually results in not needing to seek for as many well being packs earlier than getting again in place.

Zarya

Base well being in Position Queue modes stays the identical at 250

Base well being in non-Position Queue modes decreased from 250 to 100

Graviton Surge:

Final price elevated 8%

OVERWATCH 2 DAMAGE

Cassidy

Fight Roll:

Motion is now not blocked by enemy participant collision

Peacekeeper:

Major hearth falloff vary elevated from 20 to 25 meters

Developer Remark: Fight Roll not being blocked by gamers is usually a small quality-of-life change to make the flexibility really feel smoother, notably when rolling in a route that you just’re not dealing with.

Junkrat

Concussion Mine:

Most harm decreased from 120 to 100

Developer Remark: Because the Concussion Mine already has harm falloff the farther from the explosion the enemy participant is, reducing the utmost harm would require Junkrat to be barely extra correct to attain the identical lethality with a few of his combos.

Mei

Blizzard:

Pharah

Barrage:

Reaper

Demise Blossom:

Soldier:76

Heavy Pulse Rifle:

Variety of photographs to succeed in most recoil elevated from 4 to six

Recoil decreased 12%

Developer Remark: That is extra an adjustment for the gun feels reasonably than strictly attempting so as to add energy, nevertheless it does affect each. It makes the weapon deal with extra much like the unique model in that you may burst hearth extra precisely earlier than the recoil kicks in.

Sombra

Machine Pistol:

Harm per projectile elevated from 7 to 7.5

Hack:

Well being pack hacked period elevated from 30 to 45 seconds

Developer Feedback: Sombra is underperforming after her final spherical of modifications. Whereas we make progress on a small rework for her talents, this harm enhance will assist strengthen Sombra even towards targets that aren’t affected by her Hack impact. It’s a small enhance per projectile, nevertheless it provides up shortly as a result of her quick hearth price. The well being pack period enhance is a minor buff to keep away from needing to re-hack them fairly so usually.

Symmetra

Photon Barrier:

Final price elevated 10%

Torbjorn

Deploy Turret:

Turret base well being decreased from 250 to 225

Developer Remark: With the transfer to 5v5 and one much less participant to shoot at it, Torbjorn’s turret tends to outlive longer than ever. We’re lowering its well being barely to assist it really feel much less like a sixth participant and be simpler to take care of as soon as somebody turns their consideration to it.

Widowmaker

Base well being decreased from 200 to 175

Developer Remark: We experimented with Widowmaker at 200 well being for some time as a result of considerations that the elevated energy of tanks made her too weak to them. Finally, she positive factors extra benefits from 5v5 than she loses so we’re returning her again to 175 HP to raised allow extra heroes to contest her deadly ranged capabilities.

OVERWATCH 2 SUPPORT

Ana

Biotic Grenade:

Impact period decreased from 4 to three.5 seconds

Brigitte

Restore Pack:

Therapeutic over time decreased from 55 to 50 per second

Making use of a Restore Pack now immediately heals for 25 well being on impression

Rally

Final price decreased 10%

Developer Remark: Restore Pack having a small quantity of immediate therapeutic will assist Brigitte have extra company in saving an injured ally and usually makes the flexibility really feel extra responsive and impactful.

Lucio

Sound Barrier:

Mercy

Guardian Angel:

Cooldown elevated from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds

Holding the backwards directional enter and canceling the flexibility with Leap now strikes 20% slower

Caduceus Workers:

Therapeutic-per-second decreased from 55 to 45

Therapeutic is elevated by 50% for allies below half well being

Regeneration Passive:

Regeneration Passive eliminated

New Passive: “Sympathetic Restoration”

Mercy heals herself for 25% of therapeutic completed with the Caduceus Workers

Developer Remark: Changing Mercy’s Regeneration passive with a extra attention-grabbing interplay was one thing we needed to do in any case help heroes gained an analogous model of it by means of their Position Passive.

For the Caduceus Workers change, this can empower Mercy much more as a triage healer and allow her to extra usually save low well being allies. The general time it takes to totally heal a 200-health hero from 1 hp is about the identical as earlier than.

For Guardian Angel, the cooldown enhance is critical to scale back the vastly elevated mobility ensuing from the latest rework to the leap cancel. It enabled Mercy to shortly launch herself lengthy distances in any route and be overly evasive for such a brief downtime.

Moira

Coalescence:

Zenyatta

Orb of Destruction:

Ammo elevated from 20 to 25

Developer Remark: We’ve been discussing choices to doubtlessly enhance Zenyatta’s survivability. We’ve seen beforehand within the beta that Zenyatta is on considerably of a knife’s edge for steadiness. Even simply 25 extra protect well being pushed him into overpowered-must-pick territory on the professional degree. To steadiness his highly effective harm output, the dearth of mobility is an intentional drawback by design, so we’d choose to not change that an excessive amount of. As a substitute, we’re including extra ammo to elongate the occasions between when Zenyatta is most weak, which is when he’s reloading.

SEASON 3 OVERWATCH 2 MAP POOLS

Push

New Queen Avenue – Morning

Colosseo – Morning (NEW)

Esperança – Morning

Hybrid

Blizzard World – Morning

King’s Row – Night

Midtown – Morning

Numbani – Morning

Paraíso – Morning

Escort

Dorado – Night time

Havana – Night time (NEW)

Junkertown – Morning

Circuit royal – Morning (NEW)

Rialto – Morning

Shambali Monastery – Night time

Management

Antarctic Peninsula – Night time (NEW MAP)

Ilios – Morning

Lijiang Tower – Night time

Nepal – Night

Oasis – Night

OVERWATCH 2 BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Ping System

Unified the vary for many focused ally pings to 35 meters in Overwatch 2 matches.

Fastened D.Va listening to the “Behind You” VO in unintended circumstances when enemies are pinged

Fastened a bug the place pings might be fired by the Communication Wheel if the Ping Wheel had been canceled (by not transferring the mouse or with a handbook cancel)

Fastened free digital camera spectators listening to “Want Therapeutic/Want Assist” sound results (not voice-over) if the hero requesting therapeutic was injured and inside 30 meters of the spectator’s free cam

Fastened Mercy’s Soul Pings not displaying her Resurrect cooldown time remaining in some circumstances in Overwatch 2.

Made all pings obtainable to be positioned within the Communication Wheel

Fastened the problem the place OW1 gamers with pings within the Communication Wheel couldn’t change their choices within the Communications menu

Fastened self-pings having the ability to hearth Hero-specific pings (Instance: Group Up may trigger Mercy to say she’d prefer to Resurrect a teammate)

Different Fixes

Fastened a problem the place some gamers have been unable to obtain or ship invitations

Fastened a problem with Junkerqueen’s Mythic pores and skin ‘Zeus’ not having glowing hair on console

Resolved a bug the place all maps have been toggled off by default when beginning a brand new Customized Recreation

Fastened a bug the place typically Well being Packs have been displaying the cooldown circle whereas the well being pack was obtainable

Fastened a bug the place the Social Display wouldn’t show associates appropriately on some consoles

Improved the efficiency when viewing the buddy’s part of the Aggressive leaderboard

Fastened a problem with Cyber Genji displaying damaged animations when utilizing emotes or souvenirs

Therapeutic VFX on gamers being healed ought to now not clip by means of the atmosphere

Resolved a problem with the extent of bloom on a number of maps

OVERWATCH 2 MAPS

Blizzard World

Fastened lighting in a number of areas across the map

Busan

Meka Base: Fastened areas close to forklifts that gamers may turn out to be caught on

Dorado

Fastened lighting in some areas of the map in Overwatch 2.

Esperança

Fastened some areas that ought to have been slippery for gamers however weren’t

Fastened some areas the place gamers may turn out to be caught

Added a lacking flag to the loading display screen of Esperança

Oasis

Metropolis Heart: Fastened a number of reflection points

Gardens: Fastened a number of lighting points

Colosseo

Fastened ambient lighting throughout the map

Shambali Monastery

Fastened areas of the map that ought to have been slippery however weren’t

Fastened areas of the map that allowed gamers to go away the playable area

Fastened areas gamers may turn out to be caught

Common bug fixes throughout the map in Overwatch 2.

OVERWATCH 2 HEROES

Ana

Fastened a bug with Ana’s OWL skins lacking their eyepatch

Doomfist

Fastened a problem the place Doomfist would spawn with an empowered punch if killed by the atmosphere whereas blocking

Fastened a bug the place Environmental eliminations from Rocket Punch weren’t credited if the goal slammed right into a wall earlier than dying

Fastened a bug the place Seismic Slam would typically fail to interrupt breakables

Resolved a problem with Seismic Slam not animating appropriately when used to cancel Rocket Punch

Fastened an occasion the place Doomfist may use Major Hearth in the course of the Meteor Strike outro animation in Overwatch 2.

Genji

Fastened a bug to make Genji’s assault animations smoother

Junkerqueen

(Fastened in a earlier replace) Fastened a problem the place Carnage may activate the cooldown discount on non-player objects

Junkrat

Fastened a problem with Metal Entice typically failing to put

Kiriko

Fastened a problem the place utilizing Swift Step would typically trigger Kiriko to fall by means of the map

Fastened a problem the place Swift Step was lacking results when arriving on the goal

Hero Melee animations ought to animate extra persistently when below the impact of Kitsune Rush in Overwatch 2.

Mercy

Fastened a bug the place Mercy’s heal goal would heal to full if the Mercy participant disconnects from the sport in the event that they have been actively therapeutic

Moira

Fastened a problem the place Coalescence was not benefiting from Kitsune Rush

Ramattra

Fastened a bug with Ravenous Vortex not spawning if it will get caught between the Push bot and the barrier it pushes

Fastened a bug the place harm from some talents was not counting towards the ‘Incomparable Ache’ achievement in Overwatch 2.

Fastened a problem with the Heroic Spotlight Intro being blurry within the Hero Gallery

Sigma

Fastened a problem the place Sigma’s Hyperspheres have been typically lacking in Overwatch 2

Sombra

Fastened a bug with Sombra’s Passive tooltip displaying the inaccurate worth

Symmetra

Symmetra can now not hearth her Photon Projector whereas casting Photon Barrier

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



