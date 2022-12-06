‘Overwatch 2’ Season 2 Battle Pass And Everything For Free And Premium Tiers Explained
There’s a brand new season of Overwatch 2 upon us, which suggests there’s a brand new Battle Move. To avoid wasting you hopping into the sport to scroll by way of each web page and see all the brand new stuff that’s obtainable, I’ll break all of it down right here.
As with Season 1, the Season 2 Battle Move has two tracks: free and premium. The free tier affords 20 beauty rewards, whereas the premium monitor has 80.
This season’s theme is Greek mythology and most of the Battle Move cosmetics are based mostly on that. The Mythic pores and skin that you just’ll get for reaching stage 80 of the premium move is Zeus Junker Queen (pictured above).
‘Overwatch 2’ Season 2 Premium Battle Move
The premium Battle Move prices 1,000 Overwatch Cash, or round $10. For those who purchase that, you’ll get instantaneous entry to the brand new tank hero, Ramattra, in addition to a 20% bonus on all XP that you just earn throughout the season, which is able to assist you to stage up the Battle Move quicker.
You’ll additionally immediately unlock a cute Bug Soldier: 76 Legendary pores and skin that has clear Ant-Man vibes. What’s extra, you’ll kick off your assortment of Greek mythology cosmetics with a Cerberus weapon appeal (that looks as if one for all of the Hades followers on the market).
The cosmetics you’ll earn all through the remainder of the Overwatch 2 Season 2 premium Battle Move are as follows:
- Stage 1 (unlocks instantly with premium Battle Move): Ramattra, Bug Soldier: 76 Legendary pores and skin, Cerberus weapon appeal and 20% season-long XP enhance
- Stage 2: Cerberus participant icon
- Stage 3: Trident title card
- Stage 4: “How Excessive” Wrecking Ball voice line
- Stage 5: Sleek Stroll Widowmaker emote
- Stage 6: Poised Widowmaker victory pose
- Stage 7: Bug Hero Soldier: 76 spray
- Stage 8: Unleashed Hanzo spotlight intro
- Stage 9: “Name Me Cyclops” Ana voice line
- Stage 10: Cobra Queen Symmetra Epic pores and skin
- Stage 11: Botanist participant icon
- Stage 12: Bug Hero title card
- Stage 13: Gotcha Junkrat spotlight intro
- Stage 14: Tactical Kick Soldier: 76 spray
- Stage 15: Lyre weapon appeal
- Stage 16: God of the Sea Ramattra spray
- Stage 17: Locked and Loaded Reaper victory pose
- Stage 18: “Divine Hearth” Moira voice line
- Stage 19: Bug Hero participant icon
- Stage 20: Poseidon Ramattra Legendary pores and skin
- Stage 21: Queen Cobra participant icon
- Stage 22: Bullet Barrier Symmetra spray
- Stage 23: Pegasus memento
- Stage 24: Informal Torbjörn victory pose
- Stage 25: “Smited or Smitten” Junker Queen voice line
- Stage 26: Stepping Stones Sigma emote
- Stage 27: Further! Tracer spray
- Stage 28: Dance Machine title card
- Stage 29: “Midas Contact” Sombra voice line
- Stage 30: Botanist Ana Epic pores and skin
- Stage 31: Dance Machine participant icon
- Stage 32: Hades Pharah spray
- Stage 33: Knuckles Doomfist spotlight intro
- Stage 34: “Make Like Odysseus” Kiriko voice line
- Stage 35: Salute Soldier: 76 victory pose
- Stage 36: Botanist Ana spray
- Stage 37: Trident weapon appeal
- Stage 38: Zeus title card
- Stage 39: “Scales and the Sword” Orisa voice line
- Stage 40: Dance Machine Echo pores and skin
- Stage 41: Avenue Urchin participant icon
- Stage 42: Camellia memento
- Stage 43: Queen Cobra Symmetra spray
- Stage 44: Fast Break Cassidy victory pose
- Stage 45: Salt weapon appeal
- Stage 46: “Grapes” Junkrat voice line
- Stage 47: Acropolis title card
- Stage 48: Dance Machine Echo spray
- Stage 49: “Man Who Enters Hell” Sigma spray
- Stage 50: Avenue Urchin Tracer Legendary pores and skin
- Stage 51: Goddess of Thunder Junker Queen spray
- Stage 52: Amphora participant icon
- Stage 53: Breaking Information memento
- Stage 54: “Form Up” Soldier: 76 voice line
- Stage 55: Trident Ramattra emote
- Stage 56: Avenue Urchin Tracer spray
- Stage 57: Botanist title card
- Stage 58: “Tracer-thon” Tracer voice line
- Stage 59: Victory Signal Winston victory pose
- Stage 60: Hades Pharah Legendary pores and skin
- Stage 61: Poseidomari participant icon
- Stage 62: “Justice is Merciless” Ramattra voice line
- Stage 63: Cerberus title card
- Stage 64: Olympus spray
- Stage 65: Space Sweep Baptiste emote
- Stage 66: Groovin’ Echo victory pose
- Stage 67: “Push a Rock” Kiriko voice line
- Stage 68: Winged Helm memento
- Stage 69: Plutomari participant icon
- Stage 70: Primordial Ramattra Epic pores and skin
- Stage 71: Infernal Rockets Pharah spray
- Stage 72: Laurel Wreath participant icon
- Stage 73: “Actual Life” Hanzo voice line
- Stage 74: Medusa memento
- Stage 75: Gorgon Coin weapon cahrm
- Stage 76: Poseidon Ramattra spray
- Stage 77: Newspaper Tracer victory pose
- Stage 78: Photon Barrier Symmetra spotlight intro
- Stage 79: Queen Cobra title card
- Stage 80: Zeus Junker Queen Mythic pores and skin and Shockimari participant icon
There’s numerous actually cool stuff on this Battle Move. In case you need to see and listen to what every part appears and feels like, try this video:
I can’t wait to get my palms on that Mythic pores and skin. The Ramattra legendary appears nice as nicely. Although I’m undecided how they slot in with the Greek mythology theme, the Echo and Tracer skins are rad too. As a lot as I really like their Ragdoll and Comedian E book appears, it might be time for a change.
And, uh, that Breaking Information memento may really get me to start out utilizing the memento emote (although the Medusa one is sick too). It’s I, your staff’s arduous carry.
‘Overwatch 2’ Season 2 Free Battle Move
On the free monitor of the Battle Move, you’ll be capable of unlock 21 of the rewards. They’re scattered all through, so that you gained’t essentially get a reward after each 4 ranges.
Bear in mind, for those who purchase the premium Battle Move at any level, you’ll obtain all of the rewards you will have would have earned by that point. One different vital factor to notice concerning the free Battle Move is that you just’ll must get to stage 45 to unlock Ramattra.
In Season 1, you have been in a position to unlock 20 Battle Move reward ranges without spending a dime. Nevertheless, with Blizzard shifting Ramattra from stage 55 to 45, the corporate is providing an additional freebie.
You’ll be capable of unlock the next without spending a dime:
- Stage 2: Cerberus participant icon
- Stage 6: Poised Widowmaker victory pose
- Stage 10: Cobra Queen Symmetra Epic pores and skin
- Stage 13: Gotcha Junkrat spotlight intro
- Stage 19: Bug Hero participant icon
- Stage 23: Pegasus memento
- Stage 28: Dance Machine title card
- Stage 31: Dance Machine participant icon
- Stage 36: Botanist Ana spray
- Stage 39: “Scales and the Sword” Orisa voice line
- Stage 43: Queen Cobra Symmetra spray
- Stage 45: Ramattra and Salt weapon appeal
- Stage 46: “Grapes” Junkrat voice line
- Stage 51: Goddess of Thunder Junker Queen spray
- Stage 55: Trident Ramattra emote
- Stage 58: “Tracer-thon” Tracer voice line
- Stage 61: Poseidomari participant icon
- Stage 65: Space Sweep Baptiste emote
- Stage 70: Primordial Ramattra Epic pores and skin
- Stage 74: Medusa memento
- Stage 79: Queen Cobra title card
How To Stage Up The Battle Move
You’ll must earn 10,000 XP to stage up the Battle Move by one tier. You’ll earn XP by enjoying video games and finishing day by day, weekly, season and lifelong challenges. Yow will discover out extra particulars right here. Blizzard has made among the weekly challenges simpler so you must be capable of stage up quicker. As a reminder, the premium Battle Move has a ,season lengthy 20% XP enhance that will help you race by way of the degrees extra rapidly.
Absolutely the quickest technique to max out the Battle Move and begin utilizing that Zeus Junker Queen pores and skin instantly is to purchase tiers. It prices 200 Overwatch Cash to advance one stage. Premium Battle Move holders unlock stage 1 instantly. Unlocking one other 79 ranges straight away will price one other 15,800 Cash — that can price round $158 on prime of the $10 for the premium Battle Move.
