Overwatch 2 Season 1 Tank heroes tier list

Tank heroes in Overwatch 2 are meant to take in harm and take out anybody who is available in their approach. There are 10 Tanks within the recreation at launch. Each has their very own distinctive set of talents.

It takes a number of team-helping talents to be thought-about an important Tank. There are fairly a couple of Tanks that solely assist themselves, however a number of others can guarantee victory with the appropriate staff composition.

Junker Queen, Wrecking Ball, and different Tank heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 1: Tier record

S Tier

Junker Queen

Doomfist

Sigma

Junker Queen is a brand new hero in Overwatch 2. She instantly turned an unstoppable Tank, boasting an enormous choose price amongst gamers. This hero is good for gamers who love being aggressive by dealing big harm, self-healing, and stopping enemies from therapeutic.

Doomfist and Sigma fall just below Junker Queen however are nonetheless within the S Tier. Doomfist was as soon as a DPS hero within the authentic title however is now categorized as a Tank. Each he and Sigma have unbelievable harm output and crowd-control capabilities, which make them must-haves for individuals who prefer to play a bit slower.

A Tier

Winston acquired an enormous improve in Overwatch 2. He can now use an alt-fire choice to assault from vary. Collectively along with his mobility and protecting barrier, the flexibility places him firmly within the A Tier.

Zarya and D.Va are older characters which have remained dependable within the recreation. Zarya has strong shielding talents and good harm, whereas D.Va’s mech has insane well being and provides her the choice to exit for some tough performs.

B Tier

Wrecking Ball is not a dominant character by any means, however the little hamster is tremendous enjoyable. He may be very troublesome to grasp, nonetheless, making his tough-to-learn skillset not very helpful.

Reinhardt is now fully outclassed by Sigma. He can nonetheless protect effectively and provoke fights, making him a sensible choice for OG gamers who aren’t too keen on change. Nevertheless, he does not reduce it like he used to.

C Tier

Orisa was reworked earlier than the launch of Overwatch 2. Nevertheless, it was extra of a hindrance than a lift to her talents. The hero can maintain her staff shifting with anti-projectile talents, however she falls brief within the damage-dealing class.

Gamers love Roadhog’s insane persona, although he does not mesh effectively with the sport’s opening meta. He’s a really egocentric character who is well the worst Tank as a consequence of his lack of ability to essentially help his staff.

