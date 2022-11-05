Overwatch 2 reveals new Tank hero, Ramattra

The Overwatch League ended, and a brand new hero joined the Overwatch 2 roster. Ramattra was introduced within the Grand Last of the grand occasion. He’s a heavy hitter who is predicted to have a major affect on the meta.

In an interview with the Overwatch League, Sport Director Aaron Keller made the official announcement and offered extra details about this new hero with extra hints of how the character matches into the sport.

The thirty sixth hero reveal is coming TODAY throughout the #OWLGrandFinals This is what we all know to date… any guesses? 🤔 Tune in TONIGHT to see the premiere of the subsequent Overwatch hero! The thirty sixth hero reveal is coming TODAY throughout the #OWLGrandFinalsThis is what we all know to date… any guesses? 🤔 Tune in TONIGHT to see the premiere of the subsequent Overwatch hero! https://t.co/RlMO4en71l

The Tank hero joined the roster in Season 2 with a brand new story, including to the lore concerning the chief of the Omnics. In keeping with Keller, Rammatra was created to steer the Omnics. The next part dives into every part at the moment recognized about this upcoming character.

When is Ramattra coming to Overwatch 2?

The brand new hero is coming to Overwatch 2 with the discharge of Season 2 on December 6. Together with a brand new map primarily based on the hero’s origins, it is going to have extra lore implications, as hinted at throughout Keller’s interview.

He can be accessible to play on the subsequent Battle Cross upon buy or after a particular degree.

The chief of Null Sector is on a mission to create a greater world for Omnics… irrespective of the associated fee. Coming to #Overwatch2 Season 2, Dec 6. Be taught extra about Ramattra: blizz.ly/3zK4cvx The chief of Null Sector is on a mission to create a greater world for Omnics… irrespective of the associated fee.Coming to #Overwatch2 Season 2, Dec 6.Be taught extra about Ramattra: blizz.ly/3zK4cvx https://t.co/jwnQTmluG2

Who’s Ramattra?

He was the chief of the Null Sector, made to information the Omnics to warfare. Ramattra was created by omniums and is a robotic. Regardless of being created to steer the military, Ramattra solely needed a greater life for his variety. They’ve discovered peace and want to coexist alongside people. Nonetheless, they’ve solely acquired a rejection.

Pushed by this rage towards people, Ramattra has determined to combat again, making his choices difficult and multi-faceted. A Shambli Monk, like Zenyatta, Ramattra shed his munitions as a protect to guard his folks by selling peace and tranquility. He tried to maintain the peace, however his hardships compelled him to do what was finest for the Omnics at any value, even when it meant he needed to bear arms once more.

Ramattra can be becoming a member of the Tank lineup within the second season of Overwatch 2 and is claimed to be not like some other hero, with two totally different kinds to play with. His ‘Omnic’ kind has limitations and shields at his disposal, and his ‘Nemesis’ kind makes him an enormous goal on the battlefield with the ability to punch by way of to the backlines of the enemy workforce. With such potential, he’s already shaping to be a robust hero with a fancy model.

No official gameplay reveal or talents have been revealed, however it’s anticipated to be out by the top of November.

Speculations and different candidates

In Keller’s interview, many hints had been dropped for followers of Overwatch 2 to invest. The 2 issues we find out about Ramattra are his class and gender.

A protracted listing of characters was speculated upon, however the major character was anticipated to be Mauga. He’s a Talon operator and a former pal of Baptist since he was anticipated to come back means sooner within the sport. Given his brute power and skills realized by way of the Overwatch comics, he’s categorized as a Tank.



