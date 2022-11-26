‘Overwatch 2’ Ramattra Gameplay Trailer Shows The Transforming Tank In Action

Season 2 of Overwatch 2 is simply 10 days away. It’ll add one other hero to the fold within the type of Ramattra, an omnic tank. To kick off every week of Season 2 hype, Blizzard has supplied the primary official take a look at Ramattra in motion with a gameplay trailer.

We already knew that Ramattra would in a position to rework between two types, and we get some sense of that within the trailer. He has a barrier he can challenge, in the same vein to Sigma (although it’ll probably work otherwise).

One in every of his talents appears to be a gravity effectively that may pull airborne enemies to the bottom. Used correctly, it may very well be an efficient option to make a Pharah, Echo, Wrecking Ball, Mercy or even perhaps a wall-riding Lúcio a neater goal to take out.

In his bigger type, Ramattra can mitigate injury from the entrance by crossing his arms (just like Doomfist’s Energy Block). It seems to be like his assaults are extra melee-based in that type too. As for Ramattra’s Final, it looks as if he offers area-of-effect injury whereas having the ability to use his different talents.

We’ll discover out extra particulars about Ramattra and his equipment in a developer replace video that can premiere tomorrow. Subsequent week, we’ll get the primary gameplay trailer for Season 2, the content material roadmap for the season and a reveal of the brand new map. There’s loads to stay up for.

