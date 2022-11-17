‘Overwatch 2’ Players May Finally Be Able To Escape Bronze 5 Hell

Excellent news when you’re an honest Overwatch 2 participant who’s has not been in a position to get out of Bronze 5 for … [+] some motive. Blizzard Leisure

Sure, sure, the return of Mei and nerfs to sure heroes are all properly and good, however for some Overwatch 2 gamers, I wager crucial replace within the midseason patch is a bug repair. A number of gamers (together with some who’ve been in contact with me over the past a number of weeks) have been unable to get out of Bronze 5, the bottom of all ranks, in Comp even after successful seven video games on the bounce. They’re purported to get reranked at that time.

It seems that you just might need been the sufferer of a bug. Whoops. Within the newest patch notes, Blizzard mentioned that it “resolved a difficulty the place some gamers could possibly be caught in Bronze 5 even after a number of rank updates.”

That’s not nice! Particularly when you think about that the core motive for the modifications to the ranked system in Overwatch 2 (i.e. utilizing tiers as an alternative of Ability Ranking) was to offer gamers a greater sense of their development as an alternative of watching a quantity go up and down after each Comp match. Getting hardstuck in Bronze 5 for a month and a half isn’t precisely going to be inspiring for anybody.

So, there you’ve got it. It’s best to finally begin rising up the ranks when you’ve been mired within the Bronze 5 doldrums since October 4. Except you actually are a Bronze 5-level participant, through which case, godspeed.

For extra information and updates on Overwatch 2 and different video games, comply with my Forbes weblog! You will get a weekly round-up e-mail that features every part I publish. You would be doing me a stable, too — it is an effective way to assist me and my work without charge.

When you’ve got any questions on Overwatch 2 or anything I write about, follow me on Twitter and ask me there.