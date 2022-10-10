‘Overwatch 2’ Game Director Teases Season 2’s New Tank Hero

One other hero will be part of Sojourn, Kiriko and Junker Queen because the Overwatch 2 newbies in December, however … [+] who? Blizzard Leisure

We’re lower than every week into Overwatch 2 being out within the wild and lots of followers are already speculating about what’s coming to the sport in future seasons, brutal launch points be damned.

Season 2 is scheduled to start out on December 6. For months, we’ve recognized that there will likely be a brand new tank hero in Season 2. On a current Overwatch League broadcast, recreation director Aaron Keller let slip just a few particulars concerning the subsequent hero that may be part of Overwatch 2.

“It’s somebody that gamers have seen earlier than,” Dexerto studies Keller as saying. “And the opposite factor we’re placing out in Season 2 is a brand new map. And I believe, the brand new hero, he’s related to this map.”

There’s just a few issues value noting from that transient soundbite. First, the tank hero is somebody who already exists within the lore of Overwatch. Second, it’s a male character. Third, there will likely be a brand new map he has ties to. That ought to slim issues down fairly a bit for essentially the most devoted Overwatch followers, so get your pondering cap on and begin guessing who the brand new tank is.

For the sake of transparency, Blizzard lately gave me and another members of the media a sneak peek at a few of what’s coming to Overwatch 2 within the subsequent few seasons. That included a take a look at the brand new tank hero that’s coming in Season 2 and a breakdown of that character’s talents. So, it’d be bizarre for me to take a position concerning the identification of that hero right here, since I do know what’s coming.

What I’ll say is that the brand new hero has some extremely fun-looking talents. It looks as if he’ll be a formidable opponent who ought to be greater than as much as the duty of main the road as a solo tank.

Season 2 would be the final season for the foreseeable future that may convey each a brand new hero and a brand new map to the sport. Going ahead, Blizzard will alternate between including maps and heroes. Season 3 can have a brand new map, Season 4 a contemporary hero, Season 5 one other map and so forth.

When Season 2 does begin, although, you’ll both must pay up or grind by a bunch of video games to unlock the brand new tank. If you happen to purchase the Season 2 Premium Move (1,000 Cash or $10), you’ll get the brand new tank instantly. In any other case, you’ll must grind to stage 55 of the free monitor of the Battle Move to start out utilizing the brand new tank in sure modes, akin to Aggressive Play.

