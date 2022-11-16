Overwatch 2 community expresses displeasure following the delay of the mid-season patch

Blizzard, the corporate chargeable for growing Overwatch 2, has discovered itself in scorching water but once more. The mid-season patch, which was anticipated to reach on November 15, has been delayed as soon as once more.

The Overwatch 2 group is not too pleased about it because the mid-season patch for the sport was scheduled to deliver numerous modifications. From reintroducing Mei within the recreation to fixing some bugs, steadiness modifications and ‘core content material updates,’ the patch was extremely anticipated by the group. Nevertheless, just a few hours previous to its launch, the builders issued an announcement on Twitter saying that the patch was being delayed.

@OverwatchCaval nonetheless discover it humorous that they had 3 weeks to establish any important points they had been gonna have with releasing this patch and all that only for them to announce it on the day of its launch of all day’s doable, frequent blizzard L @OverwatchCaval nonetheless discover it humorous that they had 3 weeks to establish any important points they had been gonna have with releasing this patch and all that only for them to announce it on the day of its launch of all day’s doable, frequent blizzard L

Why was the Overwatch 2 mid-season patch delayed?

In keeping with info posted on the official Overwatch 2 boards, the mid-season patch was delayed because the crew found some important points that wanted some pressing consideration. This delay not solely impacts the supply of the rewards tied to the Overwatch League matches, however the return of Mei as nicely.



They actually eliminated a hero from the sport briefly with 2 delays and have allowed heroes like zarya to go unfixed for over a month

I a minimum of anticipate some compensation for it @OverwatchCaval I like how they don’t even give us something for delaying this twiceThey actually eliminated a hero from the sport briefly with 2 delays and have allowed heroes like zarya to go unfixed for over a monthI a minimum of anticipate some compensation for it @OverwatchCaval I like how they don’t even give us something for delaying this twice They actually eliminated a hero from the sport briefly with 2 delays and have allowed heroes like zarya to go unfixed for over a monthI a minimum of anticipate some compensation for it

Mei was disabled some time again after gamers began exploiting one in every of her talents to achieve the higher hand on the enemy throughout matches. She was alleged to arrive in Overwatch 2 on November 15, however now she’ll be arriving on November 17 as a substitute. The group, nevertheless, doesn’t consider Blizzard’s guarantees anymore.

Most members are of the opinion that they will solely acknowledge the patch when it drops as a result of it has been delayed for some time now. Some members have additionally expressed concern that the patch is perhaps delayed but once more.

@OverwatchCaval Can’t wait to see it delayed once more. Unvault Thunder Doomfist, btw @OverwatchCaval Can’t wait to see it delayed once more. Unvault Thunder Doomfist, btw

Some members of the group went on to dub Blizzard as “ineffective”. Some have additionally expressed concern about how builders normally announce every thing proper earlier than a brand new function is launched or delayed. The group was of the opinion that it might be higher if the builders made bulletins nicely prematurely, quite than doing so at “loss of life’s door”.

@OverwatchCaval Man… they delayed the delay of a delayed patch with a delayed mid season steadiness patch for the delayed recreation. With a further 2 day delay. Blizzard please simply speak to us, do not do it the second the patch is meant to go reside. We want data ASAP, not at deaths door. @OverwatchCaval Man… they delayed the delay of a delayed patch with a delayed mid season steadiness patch for the delayed recreation. With a further 2 day delay. Blizzard please simply speak to us, do not do it the second the patch is meant to go reside. We want data ASAP, not at deaths door.

Whereas the general delay continues to be a ache for all the group, they’re additionally sad about the truth that Genji is being hit left and proper with nerfs. From this, it may be assumed that Genji is absolutely common inside the group itself, and does have fairly a fan base. The group famous that the hero noticed solely a couple of month of first rate playtime however was nerfed exhausting.

@OverwatchCaval Genji wants actually no nerfs that is infuriating he will get to be meta for just a little over a month then will get gutted when he can lastly see some quantity of play @OverwatchCaval Genji wants actually no nerfs that is infuriating he will get to be meta for just a little over a month then will get gutted when he can lastly see some quantity of play

@OverwatchCaval The truth that the Genji nerf continues to be going by way of 💀💀

Maintaining all this in thoughts, the group brings up a quite regarding allegation. They consider that these delays and these alleged pointless nerfs are indicative of the truth that no developer from Blizzard performs the sport in any respect. Whereas which may not be true, it is quite regarding to see the group categorical such views.

@OverwatchCaval So we will now see that nobody engaged on the sport truly performs it. @OverwatchCaval So we will now see that nobody engaged on the sport truly performs it.

To sum it up, Overwatch 2 has been in scorching water for lots of causes ever because it was launched in October 2022. Whereas it is unclear why these issues are cropping up so usually, it undoubtedly must be regarded into. Regardless of all these points, the sport does have fairly a little bit of a fan following worldwide, so there is a good purpose for the builders to provide you with a repair for all these points, and that too shortly.

This is to hoping that the mid-season patch drops on November 17 and there are not any additional delays concerned. If these points aren’t addressed shortly, the group would possibly chorus from enjoying Overwatch 2 altogether!



