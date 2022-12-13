‘Overwatch 2’ Balance Changes Are Coming This Week, Likely For Sojourn, Tracer And Other Heroes

Wooltide Tracer is one in every of this 12 months’s Overwatch Winter Wonderland skins. Blizzard Leisure

We’re lower than every week into Season 2 of Overwatch 2 and Blizzard is already eying steadiness adjustments for some heroes. According to game director Aaron Keller, Group 4 could tweak Sojourn, Doomfist, Ramattra, Roadhog and Tracer later this week, based mostly on early knowledge from Season 2.

It looks as if Sojourn continues to be too sturdy after the rebalancing she bought in the beginning of Season 2 final week. Doomfist’s Season 2 buffs, in the meantime, have made him stronger and extra annoying to take care of (a minimum of in my video games). Ramattra is already in line for some tweaks, lower than every week after becoming a member of the lineup — his survivability does appear a bit low proper now.

Mixed with Kiriko’s Kitsune Rush, Roadhog can pump out ridiculous injury together with his Entire Hog Final, so that may want a focused repair. I’m not completely clear on what adjustments for Tracer may be in retailer, however we could not have to attend lengthy to seek out out.

In any case, it’s nice to see Group 4 responding to doable balancing points so quickly after the beginning of a brand new season. Previously, gamers have needed to await weeks for much-needed steadiness adjustments. However due to a hotfixing instrument, Blizzard might be able to make steadiness tweaks sooner. Learn extra particulars right here:

