Overlooked No More: Hannie Schaft, Resistance Fighter During World War II

This text is a part of Ignored, a sequence of obituaries about outstanding individuals whose deaths, starting in 1851, went unreported in The Instances.

It’s April 17, 1945. Two Nazi officers are making a 24-year-old lady stroll forward of them towards the sandy dunes alongside the Dutch coast. She’s sporting a blue skirt and a crimson and blue sweater.

She is the Dutch resistance fighter Hannie Schaft, however one may not have acknowledged her instantly: Her signature crimson hair has been dyed black.

As she walks, one of many officers fires his gun behind her head. The bullet ricochets off her cranium and doesn’t kill her. The opposite officer then shoots her, additionally behind the top, this time at nearer vary.