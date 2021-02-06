Overhead Travelling Cranes Market Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players KITO CORPORATION, Konecranes, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Weihua Group,

Overhead Travelling Cranes Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4,518.41 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6,065.84 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Prominent Market Players: Overhead Travelling Cranes Market ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, Cargotec Corporation, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, EMH, Inc, GORBEL INC., KITO CORPORATION, Konecranes, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Weihua Group, FURUKAWA UNIC CORPORATION, XCMG Group, ZPMC, Eilbeck Cranes, Terex Corporation.

“Product definition” Overhead crane which is also known as bridge crane is usually used to carry or lift heavy objects from one place to another. They are used in manufacturing or maintenance applications. Overhead cranes are very efficient and cost effective method. Each overhead crane is designed as per the need and requirement of the industry.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Columbus McKinnon Corporation announced the launch of their‘AS7 electric wire rope hoist’ to its hoist product portfolio. It is a cost- effective solution for users, crane manufacturers and system manufacturers. It also has great lifting height, fast hoisting speed and has load capacity upto 135 tons.

In January 2018, Konecranes announced the launch of their new Konecranes CXT UNO which is specially designed for general manufacturing, metal working and for repair facilities. Due to its low headroom and compact hoist it allows the big building to be built smaller which saves money and increases productivity. The main aim of it is to provide customer an affordable crane which will provide good quality work.

Global Overhead Travelling Cranes Market: Segment Analysis Global Overhead Travelling Cranes Market By Solution (Product, Service), End- User (Automotive, Metal & Mining, Paper, Aerospace, Utility, Shipyards, Others), Types (Single-girder overhead cranes, Double-girder overhead cranes), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report

