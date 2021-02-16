Overhead Cranes Market Worth $5,043.7 Million by 2027 | Global Industry Insights, Key Segments With Top Leading Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Overhead Cranes Market by Type, Business Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global overhead cranes market size is expected to reach $5.0 billion in 2027 from $3.8 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for a 49.0% share of the global overhead cranes market.

Overhead cranes or industrial cranes are mainly utilized for material handling applications in industrial spaces. It constitutes a hoist and a trolley attached to a support structure which is also called a girder. The girder allows the trolley and the hoist to travel from side-to-side along the length of the crane. Overhead cranes are distinguished into two main types namely, single girder crane and double girder crane. Further, it finds application in automotive, aerospace, shipyards, paper, utility, and other industries.

The rise in governmental investment for the development of infrastructural activities drives the growth of overhead cranes market. Under the ‘Industry 4.0’ plan, various players are adopting new digitization technologies in industrial spaces to enhance the output generated through industrial process. This has driven the demand for overhead cranes with electronic controls. Moreover, growing focus on workplace safety in industrial applications boost the growth of overhead cranes market. Overhead cranes are specialized equipment designed to lift and transfer bulky and heavy loads in industrial spaces. Inappropriate handling and lifting of such heavy goods can create risks for not only the object, which is lifted, but also the personnel working in the nearby space.

In addition, overhead cranes also eliminate the need for forklifts which increases the working area in the factory. Such factors promote the demand for overhead cranes, which in turn drives the growth of the global overhead cranes industry. Furthermore, use of overhead cranes allows direct-path transportation over obstacles on the ground which offers smooth lifting operations. This helps in replacing the costs incurred on multiple forklifts and manual labor. Thus, driving the growth of the market.

Global overhead cranes market is segmented on the basis of type, business type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into single girder and double girder. According to business type, the global market of overhead cranes is categorized into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftersales. By application, the market is classified into automotive, metal & mining, paper, utility, aerospace, shipyards, and others.

The global overhead cranes market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest overhead cranes market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the report include ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO), EMH, Inc., GH Cranes & Components, Gorbel Cranes, Kito Corporation, Konecranes Plc, Ralf Teichmann GmbH, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd., and Weihua Group.

