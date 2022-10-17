Overall & stats, expected costs, and more

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rulebreakers card was one of many first leaks in FIFA 23 associated to the promo. Since then, followers have eagerly waited until final Friday for it to reach, and the rumors have certainly come true. The cardboard was one of many twelve launched as staff 1, and it additionally occurs to have the very best general.

Ronaldo’s base card has been a subject of debate because the center of September when particulars had been launched. A noticeable nerf was within the tempo division, because the FIFA 23 model is one in every of his slowest on paper. Due to the AcceleRATE characteristic, his efficiency appears to be like fairly completely different. The Rulebreakers model is far more refined than the bottom possibility.

Let us take a look at the detailed overview of the cardboard and how much performances avid gamers can count on. In a nutshell, it is a highly effective card that performs higher than the bottom model within the regular method. Nonetheless, the efficiency comes at a value that raises a number of eyebrows.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rulebreakers card performs otherwise than his FIFA 23 base card, which will increase the effectiveness

In comparison with his 90-rated base model, Ronaldo’s Rulebreakers card is rated at 91. Its base place is assigned as a striker and can be performed as CF with a place modifier. For a big half, the cardboard has some nice stats, particularly given the state of FIFA 23 proper now. Sadly, there are some evident weaknesses as nicely.

Regardless of a lift over his base model, Ronaldo’s Rulebreakers card remains to be restricted in that space. Concerning Tempo, with 81 Acceleration and 85 Dash Pace, it is nonetheless behind on the pecking order. This may be one way or the other negated by turning him right into a ‘prolonged’ kind card within the sport. To take action, gamers must apply the Architect chemistry fashion.

One other space the place the cardboard ought to have been higher is Agility and Stability. 79 Agility and 80 Stability is much from what the Portuguese was at his very peak. His card has been extremely wanted for years, however issues are not the identical. His prolonged physique kind will make his motion quicker as a result of the way it has been within the present season.

There’s additionally the Hunter chemistry fashion, which is able to instantly improve his tempo, however getting a prolonged physique kind is really useful. Ronaldo’s greatest strengths are his Taking pictures and Dribbling within the sport. Whereas the decrease Agility and Stability are an issue, the remaining stats are all within the 90s.

With 93 Ball Management, 96 Reactions, and 97 Composure, profitable the ball from him is formidable. Finally, there will likely be defenders with stronger stats, however it’s going to take a while for such playing cards to reach in FIFA 23.

Ronaldo’s Rulebreakers card is lethal within the entrance of the purpose, with 90 FInishing and 92 Positioning. He has unusually been assigned a 4* Weak Foot, and a few would have anticipated it to be increased. The cardboard has 90 Shot Energy, 87 Lengthy Pictures, and 83 Volleys, making him best for each gameplay fashion. If a participant wins a penalty, the 87 ranking will likely be greater than sufficient to beat any keeper with an accurate shot.

One other space of energy in FIFA 23 is the heading means, and Ronaldo has at all times been identified for his means to go the ball. 98 Heading and 96 Leaping will make him a extremely offensive menace, and his pure peak will add to the benefit.

On the time of writing, the Cristiano Ronaldo Rulebreakers card is out there within the FIFA 23 market at 1,625,000 FUT cash on the console market and goes up by 300,000 cash on the PC server. With the cardboard nonetheless obtainable by way of packs, its value will come down in the meanwhile however could rise for the subsequent few weeks as soon as it turns into unavailable in attracts.



