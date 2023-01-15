Overall standings, top 24 teams qualify for Finale

The Cell Challenger stage of the PUBG New State Professional Collection has lastly come to a detailed. The occasion noticed 32 groups play 22 matches unfold over eight match days, with solely 24 qualifying for the Finale. Fan favorites GodLike Esports emerged as one of the best group with 244 factors, thanks largely to their balanced and constant gameplay.

Gods Reign jumped eight spots on the ultimate day to come back in second. The squad secured an unbelievable 80 factors on the ultimate day and had essentially the most frags with 147.

Nextgen confirmed their class by securing third place with 241 factors, whereas Attempt Exhausting secured sixth place. Crew S8ul additionally had good outings as they completed ninth and certified for the finals.

Match-wise highlights of PUBG New State Cell Challenger Day 8

Prime 16 squads rankings of PUBG New State Cell Challenger (Picture through Nodwin Gaming)

World Esports took benefit of the excessive ridge and received the day’s first match with 10 frags. Marcos Gaming was behind them with eight frags.

Gods Reign, with their good rotation, managed to win the second match of Troi with 11 frags. Dangerous Devils secured second, whereas Reckoning took third place with seven and one frags, respectively.

Marcos Gaming received the third match of the day with 14 frags. MG Shadow was the one participant left within the remaining circle of the sport, whereas the opposite three groups engaged in a therapeutic battle. Crew Nextgen had been eradicated earlier, however they claimed 9 necessary frags.

Nextgen was aggressive within the fourth match and managed 13 frags. Hector took his group, XSpark, to second place due to a therapeutic battle, whereas S8ul claimed solely two frags.

Prime 24 advance to PUBG New State Challenger Finale (Picture through Nodwin Gaming)

Needed Gaming got here out of nowhere to win the fifth match performed between Group B and D with 10 frags. Nevertheless, Gods Reign topped the match standings with 13 eliminations.

The final match of the PUBG New State Cell Challenger, performed between Group B and D in Troi, was clinched by World Esports, however Gods Reign as soon as once more showcased magnificent performances to prime the match standings with 12 frags.

Some well-liked groups like Marcos Gaming, TSM, and Enigma Gaming didn’t qualify for the Finale, demonstrating the fierce competitors on this occasion. The Cell Challenger Finale of the PUBG New State Professional Collection will kick off on January 26.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



